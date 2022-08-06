RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond jets into Nairobi for Azimio rally [Video]

Irene Okere

The Jeje hitmaker was just in South Africa for his daughter's birthday

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz

Award-winning singer Diamond Platnumz is set to perform today at the Azimio la Umoja coalition party final rally at Kasarani stadium.

The presidential hopeful Raila Odinga's coalition will be is holding its last rally at Kasarani while their opponent the Kenya Kwanza alliance hold theirs at Nyayo stadium as they officially wind up their irrespective campaigns.

The two mega rallies will mark the end of the campaign season as required by law and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) timelines and regulations.

The Bongo star through his social media page dropped a hint that he will be performing in Nairobi but didn't reveal much about his much-anticipated performance.

Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane
Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond buys his own private jet months after he declared the wish

However, according to the sources, the WCB president will be performing live at the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally.

The Jeje hitmaker who was just in South Africa for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday was seen boarding his newly acquired jet to Kenya with her daughter.

"Nairobi in a second… @princess_tiffah 🧡," he posted.

Earlier, Platnumz revealed he had bought the private jet explaining he got it to ease his movements around the world.

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz finally bought a private jet, months after he declared his intention to acquire one.

In an interview with DW Africa, Chibu Dangote got into personal details of his life, discussing his relationship status and his latest acquisition, a private jet.

Diamond, the Tanzanian player
Diamond, the Tanzanian player Pulse

Platnumz revealed that he has already acquired a private jet to ease his movements around the world.

"Sometimes for someone like me who came from the streets, when you buy a car worth like $1,000,000. What for? You have to do that, if not they will never value you, someone else will look like he is the real deal and you are not. In fact, I have just bought a private jet,” Diamond disclosed.

Irene Okere

