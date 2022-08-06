Diamond jets into Nairobi for Azimio rally [Video]

The presidential hopeful Raila Odinga's coalition will be is holding its last rally at Kasarani while their opponent the Kenya Kwanza alliance hold theirs at Nyayo stadium as they officially wind up their irrespective campaigns.

The two mega rallies will mark the end of the campaign season as required by law and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) timelines and regulations.

The Bongo star through his social media page dropped a hint that he will be performing in Nairobi but didn't reveal much about his much-anticipated performance.

Singer Diamond and his daugter boarding a plane Pulse Live Kenya

However, according to the sources, the WCB president will be performing live at the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party rally.

The Jeje hitmaker who was just in South Africa for his daughter Latifah Dangote alias Princess Tiffah's 7th birthday was seen boarding his newly acquired jet to Kenya with her daughter.

"Nairobi in a second… @princess_tiffah 🧡," he posted.

Earlier, Platnumz revealed he had bought the private jet explaining he got it to ease his movements around the world.

Diamond buys his own private jet

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz finally bought a private jet, months after he declared his intention to acquire one.

In an interview with DW Africa, Chibu Dangote got into personal details of his life, discussing his relationship status and his latest acquisition, a private jet.

Platnumz revealed that he has already acquired a private jet to ease his movements around the world.