Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Masia Wambua

Diana Marua shared her picture after almost a month without posting anything about herself and fans showered her with love.

Musician Diana Marua and the wife to Bahati Kioko has taken to her social media pages for the first time after more than three weeks and posted a photo of herself heavily pregnant.

Although we can not identify the time when the photo was taken, she looked happy and full of energy but she was not the only one that was happy to be back.

Her followers were the happiest lot to have her back on her page and equally overenjoyed to see her if the comments on the photos she shared are anything to go by.

READ: 'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

Diana has not been seen posting anything about herself since September 14 when she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page which left many wondering about the message she was sending to her fans considering that she was heavily pregnant.

The photo contained a black background with a white dove with a green leave in its beak with a cryptic message that Diana wrote.

"Only in the Darkness, Can you see the Stars," she wrote.

Before the message, she had told her fans that she was going to take a break from music and focus on her pregnancy and the unborn baby.

READ ALSO: Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower

The situation was made worse when her husband, Bahati went silent as well after the general elections when he complained about the votes being stolen in Mathare Constituency where he was vying for the MP seat.

Bahati would later delete all his Instagram posts on Instagram which further worsened the situation but it did not take long before he came back with a new song which was a relief to their followers.

On her side, Diana has not posted anything concerning herself the only post she posted was about her husband when he released the new jam, 'Mambo Ya Mhesh'.

Although she shared two photos of herself, she attached a message that was also not clear on the message she was trying to put across. The message read,

"But Honey, if you were not meant to dance in the rain, just know that there's Sun after the rain," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

Her return was a gift many anticipated, here are some of the comments from her followers.

infinity_clix And she's back!!

maggie_gomena My favorite human I love you Mamaciraaa

call_me_1lilly Heeeeeeeeeeey❤️❤️❤️❤️😍aunty madoo glad you are back

cess__queen1 We had missed you Diana

lylyane_fletcher Drop them we missed you auntie madoo

bettykmoffats Umemute sana.. Tunakumiss pale YouTube.. Auntie DEE

honey_njiru Looking good

milceykaruma Finally aunt Madooo

yvonne.wangare Heyy my diana i love you sweerie

eunicenyambura_ Finally the queen is back

stefflon_fifi Fabulous

sharleypam Karibu Sana mama..we missed you.

miss.shakes Aaaaaw❤️❤️❤️ I had really missed my womanzz

rosemary.ireri Where have you been baby girl

Masia Wambua
