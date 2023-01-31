DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

Lyta, in a video shared on his Instagram page, shared a video closing a deal of his new Honda Fit Hybrid with singer KRG the Don.

KRG lauded Lyta saying he had moved up the league and even clients booking him needed to also go deeper in their pockets.

“DJ Lyta anapose na bouncing baby boy, sai DJ Lyta ni Dj bab kubwa, Dj ukiita event anakuja na gari," KRG stated.

The two entertainers popped champagne in celebration of the moment.

KRG and DJ Lyta share a tight relationship and have even worked on numerous songs together.

Among songs they have done together include wheel it, 'Mathogothanio', 'Densi' and 'Nyandus'. He has also worked with other singers such as H_art The Band.

Lyta built a name for himself thanks to the Hotgrabba mixes he produced, which were popular especially in matatus and among young people.

KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

KRG's source of wealth has been scanty leaving many questioning where he gets his money other than music.

During a past interview, the 'Kairetu' singer whose real name is Kiragu Kimani said he made his first million at the age of 17.

Pulse Live Kenya

"That was in 2008, I was 17 years," he said answering the question about the age at which he made his first million.

According to KRG, he had money even way before he started doing music hence the value he gets from it is peanuts compared to what he makes from his other businesses.