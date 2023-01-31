ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Lyta shows off his new ride [Video]

Amos Robi

DJ Lyta has been a top Kenyan entertainer for close to 10 years.

DJ Lyta
DJ Lyta

Entertainer Samuel Mwangi, who is popularly known as DJ Lyta, has acquired a new ride and he can't keep calm about it.

Lyta, in a video shared on his Instagram page, shared a video closing a deal of his new Honda Fit Hybrid with singer KRG the Don.

KRG lauded Lyta saying he had moved up the league and even clients booking him needed to also go deeper in their pockets.

“DJ Lyta anapose na bouncing baby boy, sai DJ Lyta ni Dj bab kubwa, Dj ukiita event anakuja na gari," KRG stated.

The two entertainers popped champagne in celebration of the moment.

KRG and DJ Lyta share a tight relationship and have even worked on numerous songs together.

Among songs they have done together include wheel it, 'Mathogothanio', 'Densi' and 'Nyandus'. He has also worked with other singers such as H_art The Band.

Lyta built a name for himself thanks to the Hotgrabba mixes he produced, which were popular especially in matatus and among young people.

KRG's source of wealth has been scanty leaving many questioning where he gets his money other than music.

During a past interview, the 'Kairetu' singer whose real name is Kiragu Kimani said he made his first million at the age of 17.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

"That was in 2008, I was 17 years," he said answering the question about the age at which he made his first million.

According to KRG, he had money even way before he started doing music hence the value he gets from it is peanuts compared to what he makes from his other businesses.

The singer pointed out that he does music only for fans and not to make money from it.

