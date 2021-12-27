Entertainers who joined politics this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Elections will be held to select the next and Kenya's fifth President, Governors in the 47 counties, members of parliament (which includes national assembly representatives, senators and woman representatives), and ward representatives.

As is witnessed on many pre-election years, a number of prominent personalities have abandoned successful careers in their fields to try their hand at politics.

Entertainers are top on the list of public figures who will be going for elective seats in 2022, many eyeing parliamentary seats.

Here is a round up of entertainers who crossed over to politics in 2021:-

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.

“Wundanyi MP 2022,” wrote Mwakideu.

The radio personality’s announcement got his fans excited about his expected moved to politics, with many of them promising to cast their votes in his favor.

Alex Mwakideu is one of the few radio hosts that command a cult-like following owing to his mastery when it comes to using the microphone and the Swahili language.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

“I will be vying be for the MCA Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward… My agenda has to do with community development, about people and in terms of how best to empower, impact and change the lifestyle of the people of Woodley, and Kibra as a constituency it’s by being on the ground, dealing with the issues that they have been facing," he stated.

Jalang'o Mwenyewe

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

His YouTube channel became an instant hit at the the height of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown and 2021 saw it grow and was named as one of YouTube's top creators of the year.

Having officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Jalang'o is set to contest in the Lang'ata parliamentary race.

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela, who recently welcomed his first-born child, declared interest in vying for the Westlands MP seat in May 2021.

"Let’s show them the power of Social Media and the power of the youth in Kenya who are tired of old and useless politicians!" the blogger charged in his declaration announcement.

In August 2021, however, Dela shared that he was experiencing challenges making headway in the politics arena.

Asking, "Should I just quit politics?" the 31-year-old explained that he had not received support from those he thought would facilitate his vision.

MC Jessy

In November 2021, comedian Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as Mc Jessy announced that he will be vying for a parliamentary seat in the 2022 elections.

Tony Kwalanda

Sports journalist Tony Kwalanda is hoping to make a debut into politics by wining the Manda Shivanga ward representative's seat in 2022.

Pozze

In December 2021, musician Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Pozze, announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament (MP) seat in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Pozze shared a poster of himself labelled "Mathare MP 2022".