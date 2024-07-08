The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi plans State House visit with 300 people on Thursday, demands president to ensure police lay down their guns.

  • Eric Omondi plans to visit State House with 300 people on Thursday
  • He demands President Ruto ensure police lay down their guns for a peaceful visit
  • Omondi calls for the firing of all Cabinet Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries, and Parastatal heads

Eric Omondi, the renowned comedian and passionate advocate for Kenyan youth, is gearing up for a significant visit to State House this week.

Known for his bold stands and vocal activism, Omondi has issued a powerful call to President William Ruto, demanding a sweeping overhaul of the government.

In a striking video where he wore a white gown and carried a Kenyan flag on July 8, with a bird perched on his shoulder, Omondi made a passionate plea for governmental reform before Thursday 10.

"Mr. President, I have been told that you are a very prayerful man. This is the word of the Lord for you," Omondi began, addressing President Ruto.

READ: Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

He demanded immediate and sweeping actions to restore public faith in the government.

"Please fire all Cabinet Secretaries before Thursday. Please fire all Permanent Secretaries. Please fire all Parastatal heads," he urged, emphasising the deep disillusionment Kenyans feel towards their current leaders.

Omondi announced a peaceful visit to State House planned for Thursday at 11 am.

"Mr. President, we will visit you at State House on Thursday at 11 am. We will come in peace dressed in white and bearing the flag," he stated. This visit aims to initiate a direct and honest conversation with the President, away from the screens of Twitter and TV.

READ: Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

Detailing his delegation, Omondi said, "I will be accompanied by 100 women. Just mama mbogas. I will be accompanied by 100 men dressed in white. Just bodaboda guys. I will be accompanied by 100 youths dressed in white."

The father of two also called for a non-violent approach during their visit.

"Mr. President, please ask and request the police to put down their guns. Mr. President, we need to talk. Not on Twitter. Not on TV," he emphasised, highlighting the need for a peaceful and constructive dialogue.

READ: Eric Omondi raises Sh400K for Mathare protestor hours after securing his release

Omondi's statement comes just days after Gen Zs organised a memorial service in Uhuru Park, for fellow youths who died in recent protests

It also follows President Ruto's recent engagement with the youth on X, an attempt to find common ground amidst rising tensions.

Eric has been at the forefront of fighting for the rights of Kenyan youths, notably participating in demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Lynet Okumu
