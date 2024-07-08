Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Eric Omondi, the renowned comedian and passionate advocate for Kenyan youth, is gearing up for a significant visit to State House this week.

Known for his bold stands and vocal activism, Omondi has issued a powerful call to President William Ruto, demanding a sweeping overhaul of the government.

In a striking video where he wore a white gown and carried a Kenyan flag on July 8, with a bird perched on his shoulder, Omondi made a passionate plea for governmental reform before Thursday 10.

"Mr. President, I have been told that you are a very prayerful man. This is the word of the Lord for you," Omondi began, addressing President Ruto.

He demanded immediate and sweeping actions to restore public faith in the government.

"Please fire all Cabinet Secretaries before Thursday. Please fire all Permanent Secretaries. Please fire all Parastatal heads," he urged, emphasising the deep disillusionment Kenyans feel towards their current leaders.

Omondi announced a peaceful visit to State House planned for Thursday at 11 am.

"Mr. President, we will visit you at State House on Thursday at 11 am. We will come in peace dressed in white and bearing the flag," he stated. This visit aims to initiate a direct and honest conversation with the President, away from the screens of Twitter and TV.

Who will be accompanying Eric Omondi to the State House?

Detailing his delegation, Omondi said, "I will be accompanied by 100 women. Just mama mbogas. I will be accompanied by 100 men dressed in white. Just bodaboda guys. I will be accompanied by 100 youths dressed in white."

The father of two also called for a non-violent approach during their visit.

"Mr. President, please ask and request the police to put down their guns. Mr. President, we need to talk. Not on Twitter. Not on TV," he emphasised, highlighting the need for a peaceful and constructive dialogue.

Omondi's statement comes just days after Gen Zs organised a memorial service in Uhuru Park, for fellow youths who died in recent protests

It also follows President Ruto's recent engagement with the youth on X, an attempt to find common ground amidst rising tensions.