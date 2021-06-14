The self proclaimed ‘President of Comedy Africa’ says the act was a ‘compensation’ to Bahati after the Kenya Film Classification Board cancelled the 200k support they pledged to Bahati.

Omondi also claims that Bahati called him allegedly asking for KFCB boss, Ezekiel Mutua’s number to which he declined and opted to help the musician himself.

In his message, Omondi said he felt the need to ‘step in and reinstate the sponsorship personally.’

“So When I heard that @bahatikenya's Sponsorship worth Ksh 200,000 had been Cancelled just afew hours before his event, as the PRESIDENT of Entertainment I had to step in and reinstate the Sponsorship personally. I honestly dont think @bahatikenya did anything wrong. As creatives sometimes we are called upon to do just that...be creative,” wrote Omondi.

Eric Omondi slaps Bahati with Bundles of Money at Listening party of his Album (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi added that he did not find fault with Bahati’s new video saying that the musician did it for his family.

“Bahati did whatever he did just to push his album and that's how he puts food on his table. The guy is a father of FOUR bwana😥😥😡😡...But just like @mulamwah he has learnt his lesson. When he called me to ask for number ya yule CEO, si munajua yule jamaa wa vipindire I told him Wachana na huyo jamaa hasaidiangi watu but hakuskia. Next Time Tafuta PRESIDENT bwana Wachana na Ma CEO, ama namna Gani my friend?”

KFCB Vs Bahati

The authority had over the weekend announced that they have cancelled their planned financial support to Bahati over the release of a video from his new album.

The board had offered to give the singer Sh.200,000 to aid Bahati release his new album but changed tune saying that Bahati’s video has contravened their ‘clean content and partnership policy.’

“This week @InfoKfcb cancelled over 200k cash and other kind support to musician @BahatiKenya following the posting of videos which contravened our clean content and partnership policy. Our team decided to cancel the support and disassociate completely with the planned event,” wrote KFCB Boss, Mutua.

Bahati teased the first video under his new album with snippets of him smoking a cigar at a casino, much to the disappointment of a section of his fans.

The single ‘Fikra za Bahati’ takes a jibe at fellow artists over their music and personal lives.

The ‘diss track’ attacks various musicians including Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Khaligraph Jones, Daddy Owen and Ringtone.

KFCB Vs Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi has also found himself on the receiving end of the board over the production and distribution of his Wife Material show.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material", read the KFCB statement.