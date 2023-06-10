Eric Omondi takes on Moses Kuria, Jalang'o defends tax on content creators & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

In a recent interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, comedian Eric Omondi responded in a playful manner to Moses Kuria's comments about sponsoring his trip to the U.S. seven years ago.

Eric jokingly stated that he was heading to the U.K. again, but this time, he would be sponsoring himself.

"Naenda UK just kuonyesha Moses Kuria. Aliniongelesha jana leo just to show him i can go. Mungu amenibariki," Eric Omondi said.

In the video, shared on Thursday 8, Eric is seen confidently walking through the airport, proudly showing off his ticket to the United Kingdom.

He declared that he was going to the UK simply to prove a point to Moses Kuria, who had spoken about their past trip. He thanked God for blessing him with this opportunity.

Eric took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the proposed taxation and its impact on the youth.

He emphasized that if the youth were burdened with taxes, they would struggle to afford their own flights, and would end up relying on others for financial assistance.

""Mimi nikikujibu nakujibu na action. Thank you bwana Kuria for Sponsoring my tour 7 years ago but please don't tax content creators 15% so that they are able to tour on their own. Wewe unaelewa struggle ya vijana na wasanii ambia Orezo awapatie time kwanza wa grow," he said.

Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2023 on June 8, CS Kuria had expressed regret for sponsoring Eric Omondi's trip to the United States.

He intended for the trip to broaden Eric's perspective and expose him to the world. However, he seemed disappointed that Eric opposed the proposals in the Finance Bill 2023.

CS Kuria further highlighted his experiences of traveling around the world, stating that they had given him a broader perspective compared to Eric Omondi.

He shared examples of successful countries, emphasizing that Kenya should learn from them and make bold steps to address issues such as food security.

“Nimeskia Eric Omondi ambaye amesema yeye ni kijana na miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko na saa hii vile anaongea afadhali ningetumia hiyo pesa kwa sherehe sababu sioni kama kuna kitu alisoma” Kuria said.

Njoro of 'Papa Shirandula' hospitalised after car overturned

Former 'Papa Shirandula' actor Kenneth Gichoya, popularly known as Njoro, was rushed to the hospital after his car overturned in Kajiado along Maasai Lodge Road in Rongai.

According to Nairobi News, witnesses stated that Njoro was attempting to avoid a boda boda rider who was in his lane. In an effort to avoid a collision, he swerved and accidentally veered into the river.

“We saw him pass us here and he waved to us, the next thing we heard was that he was involved in an accident," said the eyewitness.

Njoro, a resident of Twala Rongai, was driving with a passenger towards Magadi Road when their car plunged into a river.

The incident involving Njoro's car overturning in Kajiado along Maasai Lodge Road in Rongai was confirmed by Kajiado North police commander Hussein Gura.

Speaking at a security baraza alongside other local security officials in the county, Gura expressed his disappointment at the increasing number of such incidents in the area, especially considering that the road had recently been resurfaced.

Residents residing along the road have reportedly expressed their desire for the contractor responsible for building the road to install speed bumps.

They believe that speed bumps would greatly contribute to improving road safety in the area.

Jalang'o exposes lavish lifestyles of creators opposing 15% tax

Langata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has expressed his frustration in persuading the government to abandon the proposed 15% tax on content creators.

In a Friday YouTube video, Jalang'o explained the difficulties he encountered while advocating for fellow content creators, citing the lavish lifestyles of some individuals as a stumbling block in convincing MPs to drop the tax proposal.

"I think this is probably the hardest video I've ever had to make because of how difficult i have found myself in a situation on this finance bill 2023 where there is a proposal that content creator pay 15 percent," Jalang'o said.

As he attended a parliamentary meeting in Kisumu, Jalango seeked a solution that will both protect content creators' interests and address the government's revenue needs.

Challenges Jalang'o is facing while convincing MPs to drop 15% proposal

Jalang'o began by acknowledging the complexity of the situation surrounding the Finance Bill 2023 and the proposal to impose a 15% tax on content creators.

As a content creator himself, he felt a responsibility to fight for the interests of fellow creators, either by exempting them from paying the tax or negotiating a more reasonable rate.

"I am a content creator and am supposed to fight for fellow content creators to either not pay or they must give a counter offer to the government on what they wish or will to pay," he said.

However, one of the main challenges he faced is convincing the government and those unfamiliar with content creation that many creators do not possess substantial financial resources.

KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit

Renowned KTN News reporter Ahmed Bahaj has concluded his remarkable tenure of four years and six months at the Mombasa Road-based media house.

With heartfelt gratitude, Bahaj expressed his appreciation for the invaluable experiences gained during his time at KTN News and his immense pride in being a part of such a prestigious broadcasting institution.

During his tenure, Bahaj made a significant impact as the host of the popular sports show, 'Zalazala Viwanjani.' Reflecting on his journey, Bahaj acknowledged the platform that KTN News provided, allowing him to connect with a large and dedicated fan base. He highlighted the success and popularity of programs such as 'Zilizala Viwanjani,' 'Kipi Sijasikia,' and 'Paruwanja Kura ya Maoni ya Mwananchi,' which further established his presence among viewers.

"Baada ya miaka 4 na miezi 6 ya kufanya kazi Ktn News kama mtangazaji na pia ripota ningependa kuchukuwa fursa hii kukueleza shabiki wangu kuwa sasa umefika wakati wa kuondoka.. Ktn News imenifunza mengi na kunijengea jukwaa kubwa la mashabiki kwa vipindi vya Zilizala Viwanjani,Kipi Sijasikia na pia paruwanja kura ya maoni ya mwananchi.

"Imekuwa ni heshima kubwa kwangu kufanya kazi na moja ya kituo bora zaidi hapa nchini,naondoka nikiwa mwanahabari wa kujivunia .

"[KTN News has taught me so much and built a strong fan base for me through programs like 'Zalazala Viwanjani,' 'Kipi Sijasikia,' and 'Paruwanja Kura ya Maoni ya Mwananchi.' It has been a great honour for me to work with one of the finest stations in the country, and I leave as a journalist to be proud of," expressed Bahaj, expressing his gratitude for the growth and opportunities he experienced at KTN News,]" Bahaj said.

At the sports desk, Bahaj worked alongside popular names such as Hassan Juma and Moses Wakhisi.

Prior to his tenure at KTN News, Bahaj showcased his reporting skills at China Radio International, establishing himself as a proficient Swahili reporter with a diverse background.

Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu and Jacqueline Nyaminde, alias Wilbroda, clashed live on air over the proposed education transformation that could potentially convert boarding schools into day schools.

Wilbroda openly questioned whether the children of those on the task force were enrolled in boarding schools, adding a touch of sarcasm.

She then argued that the idea was not favorable, especially for children who lacked parental figures at home.

However, Mwakideu interrupted her, suggesting that their relatives could fulfill the role of parenting.

Wilbroda countered by asserting that children were safer in boarding schools, given the presence of teachers and established rules and regulations.

Mwakideu, growing impatient, dismissed her explanation as weak, prompting Wilbroda to change her tone and inquire which part of her statement Mwakideu had failed to comprehend.

As the two presenters continued to express their views, it became evident that they were far from reaching an agreement on the topic of discussion.

Wilbroda persisted by stating that boarding schools offer advantages in terms of molding children and shaping them into responsible adults.

Mwakideu once again countered her argument, asserting that parents should take responsibility for molding their own children instead of relying solely on teachers.

Wilbroda appeared visibly upset by her colleague, and she continued by stating that many girls in day schools end up with early pregnancies, which is an issue that is less prevalent in boarding schools.

Mwakideu, determined not to back down, interrupted Wilbroda by highlighting cases of food poisoning and deaths that have occurred in the very boarding schools she was defending.

He further argued that boarding schools can foster negative behaviors in children, such as smoking, thus breeding bad character.

"That boarding schoolthat you are talking about has got it's own disadvantages. Boarding schools are also expensive," Mwakideu said.

Nitakupiga - Angry Arrow Bwoy threatens troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

In a show of support and love, musician Arrow Bwoy has come to the defence of his fiancé, fellow artist Nadia Mukami, after she faced body-shaming comments from a digital content creator identified as Sabato Sabato.

The derogatory remarks targeted Nadia's post-pregnancy body, implying that she had lost control and needed to hit the gym to maintain her appearance as an artist.

''Mimi nataka kuadvice huyu msanii, bytha me napenda ngoma zake, my friend, my friend wewe msichana rudi gym, music and being an artist appearance ina matter hivo venye unajiachilia dada, hata Amber wa jaba amejifungua na amemaintain wasichana wengi wamejifungua na wamemaintain, rudi gym,'' Sabato said.

Responding to the body-shaming remarks, Nadia expressed her anger and asserted her right to embrace her post-pregnancy body. She reminded the troll that she had recently given birth and was still breastfeeding, emphasizing that her priority at the moment was her baby's well-being.

Nadia called out the online user for resorting to body shaming and urged him to focus on other topics if he wanted to gain attention.

"Don't body shame me!! If you want to trend use something else, not my body! Who brought you up? A woman? She should be ashamed! I like my body till my baby reaches around 2 years!

"For now, I will eat since I am still breastfeeding!! You don't like my body, there are other female artists you can listen to! Mark this comment !! You will never enjoy parenthood!" Nadia angrily wrote.

Refusing to let the negativity go unanswered, Arrow Bwoy also chimed in to support his fiancé, expressing his disappointment with Sabato's comments. He vowed to take action if Sabato mentioned Nadia's name again, stating that only he understood and appreciated the beauty of Nadia's body.

"Find other ways to create content, but not by body-shaming others, and if you cross the line again, I will beat you. Touch someone else, but don't touch my wife. I am the one who knows the sweetness that lies within that body, I am the one who knows its beauty," Arrow Bwoy told Willy Tuva on Mambo Mseto show.

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school

In a heartfelt YouTube video that has captivated audiences, Judy Nywaira, the accomplished Bi Mkurugenzi, has shared her fears and concerns as her daughter prepares to enter secondary school early next year.

In the candid sit-down with fellow content creator Celestine Ndinda, both women open up about the world of motherhood and the challenges they face.

This insightful conversation offers a glimpse into their lives as wives, mothers, and successful businesswomen, providing valuable lessons and inspiration for viewers.

Judy's fear as Mumbus's prepares for form 1

Judy expresses her apprehension as her daughter, affectionately known as Mumbus, approaches the milestone of entering form one.

With a mixture of excitement and anxiety, Judy realizes that time is passing quickly and acknowledges the need to cherish every moment before her daughter becomes more independent.

Mumbus is already busy with teenage activities, attending birthday parties and hangouts, which makes Judy cherish the time they currently have together even more.

"Now Mumbus is going to form one in a few months. Like sasa hata hatuhesabu miaka... January maybe February next year anaingia form one.

"So its just nimeanza kufeel ni kama nakimbiza time kutry kucover up for the time that she is not going to be with me," Judy Nyawira said.

Judy emphasizes the importance of being intentional about spending quality time with children while they are still young.

As they grow older, their interests and responsibilities evolve, making it more challenging for parents to connect on the same level.

"Mi siamini sahizi najaribu kukwamilia kanini ka Mumbus hivi. And by the way right now she's so busy. You know she is a teenager, from bithrday parties to hang out parties.

"Now the time that she spends with me inaenda kuwa mingi than the time she's going to spend away from us. Akiingia form one that's it. She is gone," Judy said.