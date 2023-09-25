The sports category has moved to a new website.

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Amos Robi

Fena Gitu's distinctive fashion sense has made her stand out in the eyes of many of her fans.

Kenyan musician Fena Gitu has shed light on the challenges she faced due to societal expectations regarding her fashion style and appearance.

Fena shared how she initially grappled with the pressure to conform to society's standards of appearance.

The 'Sijaskia Vibaya' singer revealed that early in her career, she felt compelled to change her look to meet society's expectations and be more commercially viable. She acknowledged the challenge of resisting this pressure.

"I don't know how to set myself up for people because I feel like that sets you up for people's approval consistently and forever, so if one day I choose to do lashes and heels, it's because I chose to do it," Fena said.

Fena Gitu

At one point, Fena admitted that she nearly yielded to the pressure to conform to the standards.

However, she eventually found her unique style through experimentation and self-discovery, a process that allowed her to break free from societal expectations.

"In the very beginning, my style was different. It was a tough time, but I think the more people say the more I don't care, and they just fall back. That has given me room to explore and experiment myself in different contexts," she emphasised.

Fena's refusal to conform has not only allowed her to express herself authentically but has also paved the way for her to stand out in a crowded industry.

Fena also opened up about the hurdles she faced on her path to musical success. She revealed that her initial foray into the music scene was a challenge, as her unique style didn't immediately resonate with the masses.

After pouring her heart and soul into her first album, Fena found herself working tirelessly alongside less creative peers who were somehow breaking into the music scene.

She recounted the frustration of seeing others achieve stardom with ease while her own album 'Fenamenon' struggled to gain traction.

"After working on an album for three years I became depressive I was wondering why it was not working yet I was pushing," Fena said.

However, the tide began to turn when Fena released her hit single, 'Ng'we.' This track marked a turning point in her career, catapulting her into the spotlight and earning her coveted spots on major media platforms.

Amos Robi
