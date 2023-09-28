Search for 10/10 host continues as Citizen turns to former Homeboyz presenter

This marks a significant comeback for the seasoned TV and radio presenter, who left NTV's Jamdown show in January 2022.

In a social media post, Miss Katiwa excitedly shared the news with her followers, saying, "2 years later, I got a call from Citizen TV, let's have fun this Friday, good vybez and In Shaa Allah."

Her return to the screen has generated a buzz of anticipation among her fans, who are eager to see her hosting the popular show.

Miss Katiwa's entry into the list of potential replacements for former host Willis Raburu, who left the show in June, underscores the station's search for a dynamic personality to keep the audience engaged.

The station has tested several media personalities for the role, including comedian Oga Obinna, radio presenter Kwambox, Mammito Eunice, Kamene Goro, her husband DJ Bonez, and former Teen Republik Presenter Martin Kimathi.

Miss Katiwa's media journey

Miss Katiwa's media journey has been a short but impressive one. Before her hiatus, she gained recognition as the host of NTV's reggae show, Jam Rock, which later rebranded to Jamdown, where she collaborated with DJ Moh Spice.

Her talents extended beyond television as she enjoyed a long stint with Radio Africa's Homeboyz Radio, where she co-hosted a late-night show alongside Jaymoh Ule Msee and Didge the singer.

What's intriguing about Miss Katiwa's journey is her initial perception of reggae music. She once thought of it as a mere fan's delight.

Miss Katiwa Pulse Live Kenya

It wasn't until her friend introduced her to some of Reggae DJ Kriss Darlin's club shows that she began to appreciate the positive messages embedded in reggae songs.

Her transformation from a casual listener to a staunch fan was rapid, and she even affectionately refers to herself as 'The Caribbean Queen.'

Miss Katiwa's unique perspective on reggae, combined with her experience in the media industry, may bring a fresh and captivating energy to the 10/10 show.

Miss Katiwa Pulse Live Kenya