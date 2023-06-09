The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Vigeugeu - 6 Kenyans in a dance of contradictions

Fabian Simiyu

Here are six Kenyans who found themselves caught in their own contradictions

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (left) and Francis Atwoli
As the saying goes, "it is easier said than done," Kenyan celebrities and politicians have often found themselves contradicting their own statements, raising questions about the sincerity of their words.

Their contradictions have not gone unnoticed, as netizens resurfaced their videos, making fun of them and highlighting the inconsistencies in their statements.

In 2022, the Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), Francis Atwoli, made a public announcement stating that President William Ruto would not secure the top seat. He assured the public that everything he says usually comes to pass.

Francis Atwoli
READ: Details of Ruto's meeting with Atwoli at State House

Furthermore, he urged Kenyans to prepare for Raila Odinga as their next president and even suggested that people would be so surprised by the news that they would break their radios and TVs on August 9, 2022.

He also suggested that people should cut down trees in Sugoi, where Ruto resides, in order to prevent him from attempting suicide by hanging himself.

However, unbeknownst to him, he was mistaken this time, as Ruto emerged victorious, and Atwoli remained silent for a while.

Francis Atwoli
Nevertheless, Atwoli resurfaced when he visited Ruto at the State House for a meeting, during which they agreed to work together.

During the 2023 Labour Day, Atwoli addressed the statement made in 2022 in front of Ruto, admitting that he had been speaking metaphorically and was merely expressing a figment of his imagination.

Singer Bahati faced criticism when he transitioned from gospel music to singing secular songs.

His fans came to the conclusion in 2021 that he had abandoned his faith in God, and they resurfaced a clip of Bahati from 2015 at the Groove Awards. In the video, he made a promise to God never to leave Him and even swore.

Singer Bahati
Singer Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati's 'Fanya Mambo' [Pulse Editor's Review]

In response to his critics, Bahati wrote that only God truly knows him, despite being tagged and trending along with the Groove video.

In 2022, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna made a statement declaring that he would leave Kenya if William Ruto emerged victorious in the General Elections, choosing Raila Odinga instead.

During his campaign, he urged Kenyans not to vote for a leader driven by revenge, emphasizing the potential consequences.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

However, despite Ruto winning the top seat, Sifuna remains in Kenya, contrary to his previous statement from 2022.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' found himself holding a position that he used to criticize in his songs when he was actively involved in music.

Jaguar, as an artist, used to criticize Members of Parliament for making false promises during campaigns and then disappearing after being elected into office.

CAS Jaguar
CAS Jaguar Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, Jaguar campaigned and successfully secured the seat to represent Starehe as an MP. However, he was unable to secure a second term in office in 2022.

Kamene Goro became a trending topic on April 23rd when she married her boyfriend DJ Bonez.

Netizens resurfaced a clip of Kamene from 2021 in which she stated that she preferred dark and bearded men with broad shoulders, expressing her disinterest in dating light-skinned men.

However, her husband, DJ Bonez, who she married in 2023, differs from the qualities she described in 2021.

Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez
Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez Pulse Live Kenya

He has a lighter complexion and is not as physically built as she previously mentioned.

In December 2013, former President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly stated that the opposition should wait for at least 20 years after his and William Ruto's rule in Kenya before attempting to choose their own leaders.

However, in 2022, Uhuru supported Raila Odinga when he launched his presidential bid against Ruto.

Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Raila Odinga
Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru campaigned against Ruto, seemingly forgetting his earlier promise to his deputy in 2013. He even criticized Ruto and explained to Kenyans why he was not the ideal choice for them.

Despite the controversies surrounding them, Ruto emerged victorious in the General Elections, leaving Uhuru with no option but to hand over power to him.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
