ADVERTISEMENT
Prank gone wrong! Controversial video lands Georgina Njenga in trouble again

Lynet Okumu

Netizens express disapproval over Georgina Njenga's latest video featuring her nanny

Content creator Georgina Njenga is facing a wave of criticism from social media users after posting a video on her YouTube page where she pranked her nanny with bundles of cash, accusing her of theft.

The controversial video posted on November 16, has sparked outrage and condemnation from netizens who are expressing their displeasure with the content creator's actions.

In the video, Georgina Njenga proudly announces her return to YouTube with a prank video featuring her unsuspecting nanny.

READ: It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to the body count question

The prank involved placing bundles of cash on the floor to make it appear as if the nanny had stolen the money. The nanny's genuine shock and confusion added a dramatic element to the prank.

As the prank unfolded, Georgina instructed her nanny to take the money and leave. The nanny, visibly upset, denies any wrongdoing and expresses her bewilderment at the situation.

She vehemently denied having any knowledge of the money found in her garments, insisting that she never possessed it in the first place.

"Niende wapi?" (Where should I go?), the nanny exclaims, to which Georgina retorts, "Si kwenyu!!" (Your home!!).

READ: Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

The exchange became tense as the nanny kept on defending herself against the accusations of theft, claiming she had no idea where the money came from.

The online community did not take kindly to Georgina's prank, with many expressing their disapproval of the content producer's actions.

Social media users condemned the humiliation inflicted upon the nanny, criticising Georgina for orchestrating a prank that involved accusing her employee of theft.

Comment sections across various platforms were flooded with comments denouncing Georgina's behavior.

READ: Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Users expressed their concern over the potential psychological impact on the nanny and questioned the ethics of using someone's livelihood as the subject of a prank.

Many argued that such content perpetuates a toxic culture of exploiting vulnerable individuals for entertainment.

While humor is subjective, the consensus among critics is that Georgina's prank crossed a line by involving a serious accusation of theft.

Some also argued that pranks should be light-hearted and consensual, avoiding situations that could harm the reputation and well-being of those involved.

Here are some of the reactions

@Mevlog70 Bad joke. Anyways, good that you're back. Such a prank fits to your friends... But nanny anaweza ichukulia personal like I did

@kenyanmaina58 Surely ata kama ni Prank manze hii si poa.

@angellaasha I swear the moment utaniambia mi prank unanipea hiyo 5k na hiyo salary yangu niende coz bro kukua help si kukua dustbin

@Mevlog70 Bad joke. Anyways, good that you're back. Such a prank fits to your friends... But nanny anaweza ichukulia personal like I did.

@fazdelacruiz4998 Hii prank mimi ningechukulia personal

@lilian8631 finally prank imekasirisha wakenya,si po

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
