
He meant the world to me - Michelle Ntalami mourns her baby Pixel

Lynet Okumu

Michelle Ntalami mourns her pet, Pixel in an emotional post

Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel
Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, entrepreneur Michelle Ntalami shared the devastating news of losing her beloved pet, Pixel, also known as "Pixie."

Pixel held a special place in Ntalami's heart, providing comfort and healing during a difficult period in her life.

As she navigated the pain of a breakup, Pixel became a source of joy and unconditional love.

"It’s with a sad heart that I share the loss of my baby Pixel.

"Pixel, aka “Pixie” meant the world to me. I got him during a dark time in my life. I was going through a painful breakup, and I needed to channel my lost love to something that I felt would not take it for granted," Michelle wrote.

Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel
Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel Pulse Live Kenya

During a challenging time marked by a painful breakup, Ntalami sought solace in the companionship of her pet.

Michelle disclosed she chose to name her new furry friend Pixel, symbolizing the need for a little splash of color in her life.

Pixel played a crucial role in Ntalami's healing process, helping her grow and rediscover joy and love.

"I actually named him Pixel because I needed just that; a ‘little color’ in my life. Pixie was that and more to me.

"He helped me heal. He helped me grow in so many ways. He helped me laugh and love again. Slide 2 is literally the very first day I got him. So evident how overwhelmed I was with emotion," she wrote.

Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel
Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel Pulse Live Kenya
The memories Ntalami shared with Pixel are countless and invaluable. She fondly recalls some of her favorite aspects of their time together, such as Pixel's adorable sleepy antics with his tiny tongue and paws, which always brought a smile to her face.

She cherishes the happiness he brought to her mother and everyone he encountered, from children to adults.

Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel
Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel Pulse Live Kenya
Ntalami recalls the joy of bonding with Pixel during naps, venting sessions, and couch time.

She smiles at the memory of his distinctive combination of attention deficit disorder (ADD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), an endearing aspect of his personality.

Despite the deep bond between Ntalami and Pixel, the circumstances surrounding his loss remain unclear, leaving Ntalami in profound grief. She expresses her anguish at not having definitive answers.

"Despite searching for answers for the past couple of days, circumstances around his loss are still unclear. This pains me deeply.

"But all I can say for now, is that Karma is real. A statement that has never failed me," she wrote.

Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel
Michelle Ntalami & her pet Pixel Pulse Live Kenya

She firmly believes in the power of karma, a guiding principle that has never failed her.

Lynet Okumu
