Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Amos Robi

Maribe has consistently emphasised that she and Itumbi are simply close friends

Dennis Itumbi and Jacque Maribe
Dennis Itumbi and Jacque Maribe

Former TV journalist Jacque Maribe has once again taken to social media to dispel rumours surrounding her relationship with Dennis Itumbi, urging netizens to stop assuming they are romantically involved.

As she celebrated their two-decade-long friendship, Maribe shared a heartfelt birthday message for Itumbi, emphasizing their enduring bond and dismissing speculations about their relationship status.

In a recent birthday post dedicated to Itumbi, Maribe shared a group photo from a previous gathering, teasing that the individuals in the picture would help Itumbi find a wife.

"Happy birthday @dennisitumbi The 2 solid decades of friendship have been a testament of highs and lows, and love all the same.

"This new year around the sun, this group in this picture will help you find a wife, so everyone stop assuming it's me. Happy birthday D.I.," Maribe stated, clarifying their platonic connection.

Jacque Maribe's birthday message to Itumbi
Jacque Maribe's birthday message to Itumbi Jacque Maribe's birthday message to Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jacque Maribe's job saga takes new twist as CS Kuria breaks silence & heads to DCI

This isn't the first time Maribe has been compelled to address misconceptions about her relationship with Itumbi.

Speculations peaked in early 2023 when Maribe referred to Itumbi as her father's son-in-law in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Itumbi with her father.

Despite the familial reference, Maribe has consistently emphasized that they are simply close friends.

Adding fuel to the rumour mill, a photo of Itumbi kissing Maribe at an event occasionally resurfaces online. However, both parties have vehemently denied any romantic involvement, reiterating their friendship and camaraderie.

Itumbi's unwavering support for Maribe during her high-profile legal battle further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi at Milimani High Court in February 2024
Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi at Milimani High Court in February 2024 Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi at Milimani High Court in February 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jacque Maribe's Biography: Education, TV career, relationship with Jowie & murder case

Throughout her trial for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, Itumbi stood by Maribe's side, attending court hearings and offering his support.

Following Maribe's acquittal, Itumbi publicly criticized former DCI George Kinoti for implicating her in the case, emphasizing her innocence.

Besides Itumbi, Maribe has been associated with former Citizen TV journalist Sam Ogina who also denied having been in a relationship with Maribe.

Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi kissing
Jacque Maribe and Dennis Itumbi kissing ece-auto-gen

READ: Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Maribe also has a history with comedian Eric Omondi with she shares a son.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
