How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Jua Cali explains why it's important for parents to support their children's dreams

Legendary rapper Jua Cali said that his parents played a major role in his career, especially at the time when he was venturing into music at a young age.

Jua Cali admitted that he grew up at a time when parents were strict and society was judgmental, especially when it came to men plaiting their hair or embarking on a musical journey.

According to Jua Cali, his parents supported him regardless of what was said about him. He added that he was 21 years old when he started plaiting his hair.

"My mum was a drama teacher, so she had no problem with my hair. My father was a Maths teacher and naturally calm. They never had a problem with my hairstyle, even when asked to keep me in check," Jua Cali said.

Jua Cali explained that the living room used to be considered sacred in most households, reserved for visitors.

Children were typically not allowed in the living room, but his parents allowed him to use it for his rehearsals.

"It’s this freedom that has made us pursue music with conviction and see where we are," Jua Cali said.

Jua Cali embarked on his music career in 2001, but Nonini received more limelight at the time when they were under the same label. Jua Cali patiently waited for his time to come.

Jua Cali has achieved great success in his music career, and he actually made his first million in 2007 when he became Motorola's brand ambassador.

Jua Cali said that it is important for parents to be forward thinkers. He explained that he wouldn't be where he is today if his parents were stuck in their own ways.

He added that his parents were forward thinkers and understood that one didn't have to pursue a white-collar job.

He also mentioned that during his upbringing, white-collar jobs were scarce. Jua Cali, who is a father of three, shared these insights.

