June Ruto's Biography: Early life, career, husband & ambassadorial role in Poland

Born in Uasin Gishu, June grew up alongside her siblings—Charlene, Nick, Stephanie, George, and Abby Cherop.

June Ruto's education

Her early education was completed in Uasin Gishu, where she attended both basic and primary schools.

President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto in U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

June's academic journey reflects her passion for international relations and diplomacy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in diplomacy from the United States International University (USIU) in Kenya.

Furthering her education, she studied international relations at the University of Queensland in Australia.

In July 2024, Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that June Ruto had enrolled at the National Defence College for a training course.

The National Defence College offers security courses for government officials, and June's enrollment is part of her ongoing professional development.

June Ruto at the National Defence College. Pulse Live Kenya

As a staffer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she was seconded for this course, joining the 27th cohort of 67 students who began the program on July 3.

June Ruto's career in diplomacy

June Ruto began her career in diplomacy in 2014 when she joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her dedication and skills quickly propelled her into prominent roles within the ministry. By February 2019, June had risen to prominence when the then Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma visited Poland.

During this visit, June, serving as Kenya's chargé d'affaires (CDA) in Warsaw, welcomed Juma.

As Kenya's CDA in Poland, June represents the country in the absence of an ambassador, maintaining and fostering diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Warsaw.

Her role is recognised under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, granting her privileges and immunities equivalent to those of an ambassador.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before her current position, June served as a second counsel at the Kenyan embassy in Rome, Italy, further showcasing her extensive experience in diplomatic affairs.

June Ruto's marriage

June Ruto's personal life also garnered public attention when she married Nigerian national Alexander Ezenagu.

The couple exchanged vows on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Ruto family's posh Karen residence.

The wedding followed traditional dowry negotiations that took place on Saturday, May 8, when Ezenagu, accompanied by his friends and family, visited Ruto in Karen.

Pulse Live Kenya

Alexander Ezenagu: June Ruto's husband

Alexander Ezenagu is a distinguished professional with a remarkable academic and career background.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ezenagu is the Founder and Chief Consultant of Sapient Consulting Group, a full-service professional firm with offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

He holds a PhD in Civil Law from McGill University in Canada and is a Professor of Law with over 13 years of experience across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In September 2023, Ezenagu was appointed as a Senior Research Fellow at Strathmore University Business School and as the Director of the Free Trade Department at the institution.

