Kamene Goro's tales of love, blended family & motherhood fears

During a conversation with the Murayas on TV 47, Kamene, alongside her husband, discussed their marital journey, revealing both the blissful and challenging aspects.

Kamene meets DJ Bonez's kids: A story of nervous beginnings

Kamene Goro’s first encounter with DJ Bonez’s children was a mixture of anxiety and excitement. Aware of Bonez’s role as a father before they began dating, Kamene embraced the opportunity with open arms.

“The first time I met his kids, I was a bit afraid,” she confessed. To make a good impression, Kamene went as far as buying gifts from the supermarket and cooking for them, a gesture that quickly won over the younger one.

"The little girl owns Bonez a hundred percent. The boy is a bit laid back but he’s so sweet. They are amazing kids, nawapenda,” Kamene said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Why Kamene Goro is not ready to have kids just yet

The conversation took a deeper turn when the topic of having children of their own surfaced. DJ Bonez expressed his enthusiasm for expanding their family, humorously mentioning, “I am ready, kama watano hivi.”

However, Kamene was not entirely on board with the idea. She light-heartedly retorted, “Are you serious? Five in this economy? Like I am struggling to raise myself. Chorea hiyo story".

She shared her reservations about motherhood and the process of childbirth, which she finds daunting.

"As it is we have his children, I am still partly a child, and I have two dogs... No, I don't think am ready yet. I feel like the process is extremely scary. Am also trying to wrap my head around the concept of giving birth...

"Being a parent is not something for jokes. This is an entire human being who is going to depend on you for the better part of their lives. ” she explained, illustrating her cautious approach to the idea of bearing children," She said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro- DJ Bonez is the only one I've ever considered having kids with

Despite these fears, Kamene admitted that DJ Bonez is the only person she has ever considered having children with, mainly because of the strong bond and understanding they share.

"He's the only person I have felt like I can have kids with... I'd have his babies because I feel like they would also be very cute. But at the same time, I love that he understands that It's still something am working up to coz he doesn't give me pressure," she said.

One of the most touching aspects of their relationship is DJ Bonez’s supportive nature. He reassured Kamene that he would never pressure her into deciding on having kids.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Babe, I won’t pressure you. Whenever you feel ready... Children come with many responsibilities, so whenever you feel it, just go with it. I am ready,” he assured her.