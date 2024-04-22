Kamene Goro reflects on marriage as she marks 1st anniversary with DJ Bonez

Goro, known for her vibrant presence on-air, shared her thoughts on marriage, gratitude, and enduring love in a message that resonated with fans and followers alike.

In her Sunday post, Kamene Goro reflected on the journey of marriage, emphasizing the challenges and rewards that come with finding the right partner.

An image of Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding in April 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"The thing about marriage is if you are lucky and blessed enough to find the right person, it’s not easy, but it’s totally worth it!" she wrote. Her words highlight the significance of companionship and mutual support in a relationship.

Goro expressed deep appreciation for her husband, DJ Bonez, whom she credited for dating, courting, and marrying her.

"May God always bless you and keep you. Thank you for making me your wife, for loving me, taking care of me, most importantly being my biggest supporter! I love you then, now and always!" she added.

Additionally, Kamene Goro did not forget to acknowledge the support of their friends, Angela Mwasiaji and Jimy 254, describing them as cheerleaders, role models, and friends who stood with them throughout their journey.

An image of Kamene Goro her husband DJ Bonez with Angela Mwasiaji and Jimy 254 Pulse Live Kenya

"We are so blessed to have cheerleaders, role models, and friends in you two, may God always be with you and for you!" she thanked them.

Her message also extended gratitude to all the silent supporters who have been part of their lives, "And to all of our silent supporters, we love you so much, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! It’s been one year, to many more!"

A few weeks ago, Kamene Goro, addressed rumors circulating online about her being pregnant.

She clarified that the speculations arose due to her altered gait, which was a result of a knee surgery she underwent earlier in the year.

Kamene emphasized that the assumptions made by some individuals were unfounded and ignorant, urging people to seek the truth before jumping to conclusions.

"Over the past week, I've seen a lot of comments, and speculation about how I was walking on my birthday, and it always goes back to the same outdated pretty insensitive conclusion that I'm pregnant. Like, come on guys.

“I said I would never respond but I feel I should because those sentiments are so unfounded and ignorant," Kamene wrote on her Insta stories.