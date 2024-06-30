Don't be chickens! Karen Nyamu hits back after company labels her a liar

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has found herself in the spotlight once again following a statement about securing a deal with a local company that manufactures tampons.

Nyamu, who has faced criticism for her support of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill and President William Ruto, appears unfazed by the controversy this time as well.

Karen Nyamu's alleged deal with Kotex

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 30, Nyamu posted on her Instagram account that she had secured a deal that would allow young girls in school to receive free tampons.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

She highlighted that her foundation had been in talks with Kotex Kenya to negotiate a deal for the supply of free tampons, particularly targeting schools in slum areas.

"Karenzo Nyamu, shawry of tu bullets. Na juu ya hiyo story, my foundation has had a series of meetings with Kotex Kenya to negotiate a good deal so that we supply free tampons in schools, particularly in our slums. I'm so excited," she posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamu further stated that she would be teaching girls in Nairobi how to use tampons, emphasizing the benefits of tampons in allowing girls to focus more on their studies.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu's post quickly drew the ire of many Kenyans, who flooded her comments section with promises to boycott Kotex products.

The backlash was swift, with critics accusing Nyamu of using the issue of menstrual health to divert attention from her controversial stance on the Finance Bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotex's clarification

In response to the uproar, Kotex released a statement a few hours later, countering Nyamu's claims.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

The company stated unequivocally that no discussions or agreements had taken place with Karen Nyamu or her foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kotex hereby confirms that no discussions or conversations have taken place with Karen Nyamu. Any assertions regarding a prospective partnership involving Kotex are entirely false. Our commitment remains steadfast in championing women's progress for all Kenyans.

"We emphasise that Kotex does not engage in any political affiliations or endorsements. We maintain our dedication to transparency and accuracy in all communications," the statement read.

Nyamu responds after Kotex labels her claims fake

Nyamu was quick to respond to Kotex's clarification. In an Instagram story, she accused the company of caving to threats and insisted that discussions had indeed taken place.

"Kotex Kenya don't be chickens. A few threatening comments here and there and hours later you post this lol. So what exactly is fake? You had Enos and Cindy in your offices this week and we're just waiting for communication on the best discounts you will give us," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya