Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Three months after the passing of her husband, the late Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna has paid a heartfelt tribute to him in a touching post.

Kathy, who buried her husband on July 17 and was appointed Bishop of the church days later, shared her deep love and memories of her late husband, expressing her gratitude to God for the life they built together.

Kathy Kiuna remembers Bishop Allan Kiuna

In a loving Instagram post on October 17, Kathy Kiuna shared a series of videos capturing cherished moments with her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Through the post, she reflected on their time together and thanked God for the privilege of being his wife for over 30 years.

"My throwback is just amazing. Today I’m just grateful to God for giving me 30 years with the best soul that ever lived. I am so humbled to have been the one God chose to give such a husband," she wrote.

In the post, she described Allan as everything she could have ever wished for and more, calling him loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, and a visionary leader.

She spoke fondly of his wisdom, work ethic, and fun-loving nature, emphasising that the list of his qualities was endless.

"So absolutely loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, peaceful, leader, visionary, bold, hard worker, driven, knowledgeable, full of wisdom, fun fun fun. The list is endless," she wrote.

Even as she mourned his absence, Kathy remained grateful to God, trusting in His divine will. "Even as I miss him terribly, I’m still grateful to God because He can do no wrong," she added.

Kathy Kiuna’s promise to late Bishop Allan Kiuna

The couple had built a strong partnership in ministry, and Kathy’s love and admiration for her husband were evident during his funeral on July 17.

In an emotional tribute at JCC Paradise, she made a touching promise to Bishop Allan Kiuna, vowing to continue the work they had started together.

"I want to make a promise to you, baby," Kathy said in her emotional speech. "Honey, you raised me well. I did not even know I could preach, but you saw it, honey. And you said, 'You can do this.' You called it out. And I have been doing that with you urging me every step of the way."

Kathy acknowledged her husband’s role in nurturing her spiritual gifts and guiding her as a preacher. She promised to uphold their vision and to continue their ministry in honour of her late husband.

Kathy’s tribute also highlighted her commitment to preserving Bishop Allan Kiuna’s legacy. She assured the congregation that the work they started would not be in vain, as she pledged to see their vision through to completion.

"Look what the Lord has done. I just want to tell you, honey, we will make you proud. That He who began the good work in us is faithful to complete it... We will make you proud, honey," she declared, demonstrating her faith and determination.

The loss of Bishop Allan Kiuna has been deeply felt by the JCC community, and Kathy’s words of love and commitment reflect the strength of their bond.