Kathy Kiuna finally reveals reason daughter Stephanie did not attend Bishop's burial

Kathy Kiuna has been named the new Bishop of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), just days after the passing of her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, who succumbed to cancer.

The announcement was made during a church service at JCC Parklands on July 21 by guest speaker Nigerian preacher, Rev Funke Felix Adejumo.

Kathy Kiuna appointed new bishop of Jubilee Christian Church

During the service, Rev Funke Felix Adejumo revealed that she had been instructed by God to ordain Kathy as the next Bishop following her husband's demise.

"My assignment is to present to you your new Bishop. The official consecration will come later to formalise it. But from now, you are free to call her 'My Bishop'," Adejumo announced.

Kathy Kiuna, who has been a pillar of support for the late Bishop Allan Kiuna, was unaware that her title would change that day.

"God has put in her what it takes, and her name changes from today. From today, I present to you, no longer Reverend, but Bishop Kathy Allan Kiuna," Adejumo stated.

She emphasised that Kathy is well-equipped to lead the church and should be respected in her new role.

A warning to the congregation

Rev Adejumo also issued a stern warning to the congregation, urging them to respect Kathy’s new position.

She boldly stated that anyone thinking of undermining the church should leave and start their own.

Quoting Ezra 6:11, she warned, "Whoever shall alter this word, let timber be pulled down from his house, and being set up, let him be hanged."

She further added, "If you want to leave this ministry to go and start original international JCC, don't trouble this house... Don't bad mouth this ministry. Don't take any member along. Don't muddle the water that fed you. Just go and start by your own.

"I was sent from Nigeria to come and warn you. If you want to exit because you loved Bishop, not lady Bishop, its okay. We too we don't want you. Ungrateful people are not bad. They are evil. If you want to go, we say bye bye... Just carry your wife, and children an go... What our father left here is joy and unity."

Kathy Kiuna appreciates her Children

Kathy Kiuna took a moment to appreciate her children during the service, addressing why her daughter Stephanie was unable to attend her father's burial.

"I thank God for my children. We miss Stephanie so much. She really did try to come, but for issues beyond our control, she was not able to. But she will come very soon, together with her family," Kathy explained.

Despite the grief, Kathy Kiuna encouraged the congregation to remain united and continue the legacy of Bishop Allan Kiuna.

"I know that we are grieving, and we will grieve. But one thing I know for sure, the scriptwriter has never made a mistake. Let us walk this journey as JCC," she said.