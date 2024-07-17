The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jane Kirubi: I talked Kathy out of dumping Allan when they were still dating

Lynet Okumu

Among the many tributes, that poured in on July 17, 2024, one of the most touching one came from Jane Kirubi, the sister-in-law of Bishop Allan Kiuna and sister to Reverend Kathy Kiuna.

Bishop Allan Kiuna's sister-in-law (Jane Kirubi)
Bishop Allan Kiuna's sister-in-law (Jane Kirubi)

On July 17, 2024, a solemn yet heartfelt service was held at JCC Paradise in Thindigua, Kiambu County, to celebrate the life of the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Among the many tributes, one of the most poignant came from Jane Kirubi, the sister-in-law of Bishop Allan Kiuna and sister to Reverend Kathy Kiuna.

Her touching words painted a vivid picture of the man Bishop Kiuna was and the deep love and bond within their family.

Bishop Allan Kiuna's sister-in-law (Jane Kirubi)
Bishop Allan Kiuna's sister-in-law (Jane Kirubi)

Jane began by reminiscing about the early days when her sister Kathy first met Allan. She described how they would often go for fruit salads at the City Market during lunchtime when Kathy worked at an international company on Kenyatta Avenue.

One day, as they were walking back, a tall, handsome man called out to Kathy. Jane humorously noted how surprised she was that she hadn't heard about this charming individual before.

"Earlier on in our younger years, my sister Kathy used to work at an International company in Kenyatta Avenue... Every lunchtime we would go for fruit salad at the City market. Then one day we were walking back when we heard someone call Kathy. we turn around and there's this cute tall hunk of a man and am like how come I have not heard about this...

“A few dates in, and we got to know each other,” she recalled, highlighting how Allan soon became part of their daily routine, joining their trips to City Market. Allan's charm and presence were undeniable, and he quickly became an integral part of their lives.

Allan Kiuna's aunt (Joyce Kanja Magua) giver her tribute:
Allan Kiuna's aunt (Joyce Kanja Magua) giver her tribute:

Jane recounted a particularly challenging time when Allan was between jobs. She remembered a distressing phone call from Kathy, who was considering ending the relationship after Allan had been involved in a car accident with her vehicle.

Kathy was distressed, not because of the car damage, but because she felt uncertain about Allan’s future prospects.

"Then he used to borrow my sister's car and then one day my sister called me very distressed, that Allan had been in an accident. And am like don't worry we will fix the car. But Kathy was like no, I think I need to cut him loose coz it's been months and the guy doesn't have a job. During that time Allan was in between jobs, basically jobless. That day I was on his side... I convinced her not to dump him. Coz she really was going to," she said.

She persuaded Kathy to give Allan another chance, sensing the potential and genuine love between them.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)

Jane spoke highly of her sister Kathy, describing her as a true Proverbs 31 woman, a pillar of strength and virtue.

She recounted how, even in Allan's final moments, Kathy's love and dedication were unwavering.

"My sister is that Proverbs 31 woman. You all dont understand. When her husband checked out she didn't want to let go. She told him no baby don't go, we have a lot we still have to do. Please hang around. My sister, when I look at you am so heartbroken.

“I know how you loved him, I know how he loved you,” Jane said, her voice filled with empathy and sorrow. She expressed her heartbreak for her sister but also conveyed a message of hope and faith, encouraging Kathy to find strength in God during this difficult time.

Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna (Instagram)

The service saw an outpouring of support from various quarters, including notable leaders.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, were among the attendees.

They praised the fallen Bishop for his contributions to the church and the community. Pastor Dorcas offered words of encouragement to Kathy, urging her to remain steadfast in her faith and continue the work that she and Allan had started together.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

