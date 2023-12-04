Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

The situation unfolded after Akothee announced she was grappling with the decision of whether to extend help to the desperate mother and her two-year-old child.

The cry for help: Akothee's perspective

Akothee took to Facebook on October 12 to share the unusual encounter she had at her gate, where Judith, accompanied by her young child, sought employment.

Expressing her internal dilemma, Akothee questioned the authenticity of the request and pondered the challenges of offering assistance while ensuring the well-being of the child.

"There is a lady who has travelled all the way from A hero with a child who is about 2 years old. The girl should be the age of my daughter Fancy. She says she has been looking for me for help, and what she needs is A job.

"So, now even if I am to offer her a job as a clear of whatever the case. Is she genuine?... How did she know my home? And how sure was she that she will succeed in seeing me," she wrote.

Bildad Awelo's frustration after baby mama sought Akothee's help

Bildad Awelo, the father of the child in question, on December 2, expressed shock and frustration upon discovering that his son was being used to solicit sympathy.

He defended his track record as a responsible father, claiming to have supported Judith and their child since 2021.

Awelo, however, questioned why his son was allegedly paraded at Akothee's gate instead of addressing the matter directly with him.

"I just read this story. Apparently, it happens that the lady in question is my Baby Mama. And the cute child in question is my child.

"I've supported this lady with all my resources ever since we started living with her back in 2021. I have a lot of stories to tell about our relationship but all in all, I have no regrets What pains me is finding out that she went to parade my son in front of Akothee gate to seek sympathy," he wrote.

Awelo denies deadbeat allegations

Refuting accusations of neglect, Awelo presented evidence of his support for Judith and their child.

He asserted that he had extended financial assistance to Judith's siblings, emphasising his commitment to his son's well-being.

Awelo expressed disbelief at the portrayal of him as a deadbeat father and urged Akothee to contact him directly.

