The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Lynet Okumu

Emotional turmoil for Kisumu man as baby mama appeals for assistance at Akothee's doorstep

Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby
Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby

A Kisumu man identified as Bildad Awelo, found himself caught in a web of emotions as his baby mama, Judith Wasumwa, allegedly sought assistance from the renowned singer Akothee.

Recommended articles

The situation unfolded after Akothee announced she was grappling with the decision of whether to extend help to the desperate mother and her two-year-old child.

Akothee took to Facebook on October 12 to share the unusual encounter she had at her gate, where Judith, accompanied by her young child, sought employment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee unmasks friends' attempts to woo Nelly, affirms his devotion to her

Expressing her internal dilemma, Akothee questioned the authenticity of the request and pondered the challenges of offering assistance while ensuring the well-being of the child.

"There is a lady who has travelled all the way from A hero with a child who is about 2 years old. The girl should be the age of my daughter Fancy. She says she has been looking for me for help, and what she needs is A job.

"So, now even if I am to offer her a job as a clear of whatever the case. Is she genuine?... How did she know my home? And how sure was she that she will succeed in seeing me," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Bildad Awelo, the father of the child in question, on December 2, expressed shock and frustration upon discovering that his son was being used to solicit sympathy.

He defended his track record as a responsible father, claiming to have supported Judith and their child since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awelo, however, questioned why his son was allegedly paraded at Akothee's gate instead of addressing the matter directly with him.

"I just read this story. Apparently, it happens that the lady in question is my Baby Mama. And the cute child in question is my child.

"I've supported this lady with all my resources ever since we started living with her back in 2021. I have a lot of stories to tell about our relationship but all in all, I have no regrets What pains me is finding out that she went to parade my son in front of Akothee gate to seek sympathy," he wrote.

Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby
Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting accusations of neglect, Awelo presented evidence of his support for Judith and their child.

He asserted that he had extended financial assistance to Judith's siblings, emphasising his commitment to his son's well-being.

Awelo expressed disbelief at the portrayal of him as a deadbeat father and urged Akothee to contact him directly.

Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby
Bildad Awelo, the Kisumu man who claims that her baby mama went to seek singer Akothee's sympathy using their baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, Akothee announced her plan to gift Sh1 million to her loyal fans as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support.

The singer acknowledged the role her fans played in building her brand and defending her in online battles.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Gospel star Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on how to remain relevant & Praise Atmosphere

Gospel star Evelyn Wanjiru opens up on how to remain relevant & Praise Atmosphere

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

Akothee’s daughter Fancy pampers boyfriend with love on his birthday [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

TV47 Presenter Liz Mutuku

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Mulamwah's girlfriend Ruth K

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London