WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

Jua Cali, an alumnus of the school, brought along his wife Lilly for a special occasion - a mental health talk.

Lilly Asigo's visit was a moment of excitement for the students, and she was warmly welcomed as she delivered greetings from her husband to the enthusiastic young audience.

She shared an update on Jua Cali, saying, "He is doing daddy duties, by the way, we don't have a house help, amewasalimia sana."

Lilly Asigo's message for Jamhuri High Students on World Mental Health Day

During the talk, Asigo emphasised the significance of confidentiality when it comes to addressing mental health issues.

She highlighted the importance of having a shoulder to lean on whenever one is going through mental health-related issues.

"Sometimes when one is going through something, all they need is someone to listen and keep it confidential." Her message was clear: offering a listening ear and maintaining confidentiality can be a lifeline for those struggling with their mental health.

She went on to express her hope that her presence and words would make a difference in the lives of the young boys who reached out to her during their chat.

"I hope I made a difference in the lives of the young boys who also came to see me and have a chat with me on the side. It shall be well, things will get better," she noted in an Instagram post.

The mental health talk was not just limited to Asigo; it also featured other notable personalities, including Citizen TV's '10/10' show hosts Azeezah and Hype Guddah, comedian Bena wa Malines, and dancer Only Lit Boy.

Their united message to the students was clear, mental health matters, and seeking help when needed is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Importance of World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10 each year, is a global initiative that highlights the importance of mental health and well-being.

Founded by the World Federation for Mental Health, this day serves as a reminder of the significance of mental health, raises awareness about mental health issues, and encourages individuals and communities to take action to support mental well-being.

