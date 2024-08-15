The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lulu Hassan’s cheeky response to fans wanting piece of her & Rashid Abdalla

Lynet Okumu

Lulu Hassan reacted after receiving a bold confession from a lady asking to share her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Media personality Lulu Hassan
Media personality Lulu Hassan
  • Lulu Hassan received a bold confession from a fan asking to share her husband, Rashid Abdalla
  • She laughed it off.
  • Lulu and Rashid have been married for 16 years and have three children

Kenyan media personality Lulu Hassan recently had a hilarious experience on social media that left her and her followers entertained.

The popular Citizen TV news anchor, who is married to fellow journalist Rashid Abdalla, shared some of the funny and bold messages she received from fans, causing quite a stir.

It all started when Lulu Hassan took to her Instagram Stories and invited her followers to share anything they wanted to confess.

Media personality Lulu Hassan
Media personality Lulu Hassan Media personality Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lulu Hassan disables comments after bold remarks on Joho's vetting

As expected, many fans jumped at the opportunity, and some of their confessions were downright hilarious.

One bold lady didn’t hold back and confessed that she had a crush on Lulu’s husband, Rashid Abdalla. The fan went as far as asking Lulu if they could “share” her husband. The message read, "I admire your husband so much. Can we share?"

Lulu, known for her calm and composed demeanor on screen, couldn’t help but laugh at the fan’s boldness. Rather than being offended, she responded with good humour, laughing off the comment.

Her response showed that she is not only confident in her marriage but also has a great sense of humor.

Another fan, this time a man, decided to seize the opportunity to express his admiration for Lulu herself. He confessed that if she weren’t married, he would have tried his luck in winning her heart. The admirer wrote, "If you wouldn't be married, I would try my luck to see if I could find you."

Media personality Lulu Hassan
Media personality Lulu Hassan Media personality Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Lulu responded 'Mna mambo," coupled with with laughing emojis.

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla are not just another celebrity couple; they are a powerful duo that has been serving relationship goals for years.

The couple has been married for 16 years and is blessed with three beautiful children: two sons and a daughter.

Over the years, they have captured the hearts of many Kenyans with their love story, their professionalism on screen, and their strong family values.

Beyond their successful careers in news broadcasting, Lulu and Rashid have also ventured into the entertainment industry.

Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Together, they run a production house that has produced several popular TV series. Their shows are not only aired on local channels but have also gained a regional audience, with many of their productions featured on Maisha Magic.

Many fans have over the years praised Lulu for her cool and collected nature and confidence in her marriage as well as her ability to engage with her fans in a fun and respectful way.

Some fans even joked that the couple is a national treasure.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
