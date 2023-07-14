Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Azabron Osenya's personal life

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Osanya has a multicultural background, with his mother hailing from African-American origins and his father being Kenyan.

This diverse heritage adds depth and richness to his craft, influencing his performances and contributing to his unique perspective as an actor.

Osanya's passion for acting emerged at a young age when he initially ventured into theater. And when in 1987, he had his first on-stage experience, marking the beginning of his acting career.

Zabron Osanya's wife & children

Zabron is a family man. He revealed in a previous interview that he is the proud dad of seven children, whom he prioritizes over everything.

While Osenya's on-screen performances have garnered attention and acclaim, he has managed to create a clear boundary between his professional and personal spheres.

Throughout his career, he has successfully shielded his wife and children from the prying eyes of the public.

Azabron's role in 'Mother-in-law'

With almost four decades of experience in the film industry, Osanya has solidified his place as an esteemed actor.

His dedication to the popular show 'Mother-in-law', where he spent four cumulative years, played a significant role in his career.

Although he had to leave the show due to unavoidable circumstances, his portrayal of Jack Mwamba became synonymous with his name, earning him widespread recognition among the audience.

Zabron Osenya's versatility in acting

Beyond his memorable role on 'Mother-in-law,' Arabron Osanya is known for 'Kona' (2013), '40 Sticks' (2020), 'TeraStorm' (2022), and 'Kina'.

These appearances allowed him to explore different characters and further demonstrate his acting range.

Currently, Osanya captivates audiences in the series 'Faithless' with his portrayal of the character Pastor Musa.

Zabron osanya - Voice behind the commercials

In addition to his on-screen achievements, Osanya has carved out a successful career as a distinguished voice-over artist.

His captivating voice has added depth and impact to numerous commercials, plays, and voice-acting projects.

His foray into this realm began in 1997 when he landed his first-ever voice-over commercial with Tusker, a well-known brand. The commercial was specifically created for the Tanzanian market,

One of his other notable achievements was securing a deal with Dettol. Interestingly, many people are unaware that Osanya is the mastermind behind the deep voice that resonates in their minds whenever they encounter Dettol commercials: "Dettol, be a hundred percent sure."

Additionally, Osanya took part in a commercial for Toss in the late 90's.

Osanya revealed that his vocal talent is in high demand, earning him as much as Sh300,000 for a 30-second commercial.

Arabron opens about challenges of voice acting

Contrary to popular belief, Osanya emphasizes that voice acting is not an easy task.

Despite not being physically seen on screen, he acknowledges the challenge of effectively conveying emotions and body language solely through vocal expression.

The ability to bring characters to life and evoke genuine emotions through voice acting requires a unique set of skills that Osenya has mastered.