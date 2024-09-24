This silence is killing - Milly WaJesus shares real reason behind 1-week silence

Content creators Milly WaJesus and her husband Kabi WaJesus have always been open with their fans, sharing their family life online.

However, their recent one-week silence left many of their followers puzzled and speculating.

Some fans even suggested that there might be trouble in their marriage. The couple, known for their strong online presence, finally addressed the reason behind their silence.

Addressing the silence

According to the couple in a YouTube video posted on September 24, it wasn’t the first time they had taken a break from social media, and it wasn’t because of any negative issues.

In fact, they reassured their fans that their silence wasn’t due to problems in their marriage, as some had speculated.

"We've been away for a whole week, not because we wanted to, but because we couldn't avoid it. Being on this platform for the last seven years has taught us a lot about sharing. We've learned what to share and what to keep private," Milly explained.

In their video, Kabi and Milly revealed that the reason behind their silence was actually something exciting. The couple shared that they had been praying for something special, and their prayers had been answered.

"This is so exciting, something that we've been praying for, and honestly, I can't thank God enough. We feel so blessed. God has done it for us," Milly shared with a sense of joy.

The couple added that in the past, their silence had sometimes been due to personal challenges.

For instance, Kabi shared that during their first year of marriage, Milly had fallen ill, and they chose to keep it private. "The last time we went silent on social media was during our first year of marriage. My love got sick, and I didn’t want to bring the sickness online. We went silent for a month, prayed about it, and then came back with our YouTube channel," Kabi explained.

Milly WaJesus - It's not always bad news

Milly and Kabi also took the opportunity to remind their fans that silence on social media isn’t always a sign of trouble.

While there have been times when they stayed quiet due to personal struggles, they emphasised that this time it was something positive.

"It's not always that when people are silent it’s something bad. Sometimes it’s good things. Though there was a time we were silent because of something bad... The truth is, some situations we are not able to share because they involve other people," Milly said.

Kabi added, "Our relationship is interesting. Most marriages have issues within themselves, but in our case, most of the time when we have difficulties, it’s been coming from outside. There was a time I had a very rough personal experience, and I was so stressed that I started losing hair from my beard."

The WaJesus' positive outlook on marriage

The couple also took a moment to reflect on marriage and how it is portrayed on social media.

Milly reassured their followers that marriage is a blessing, even though some people might view it negatively due to challenges they see others face.

“There’s light in this thing called marriage. As much as to some people it might not be working or you see on social media that people are separating, imagine marriage is good. It’s a blessing from God. As long as you put God at the centre, He’s going to hold your marriage,” she said.

The WaJesus' big reveal after 1 week silence

While the couple didn’t reveal all the details behind their silence just yet, they hinted at something big and exciting on the horizon.

According to them, the last week had brought them something they had been dreaming about for a long time.

"Whatever has happened over the last week is such a dream come true for us. God has surprised us, and we are here to share the good news with you and give God all the glory," they added.