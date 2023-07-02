The sports category has moved to a new website.


Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Lynet Okumu

The couple was showered with expensive gifts, including a complete bedroom setup!

Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana
Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana

In a joyous celebration of love and commitment, Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon recently exchanged vows with his bride Diana in a stunning wedding ceremony.

The event, which took place on Saturday, July 1, was a grand affair attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.

From the snippets of videos shared by the WaJesus family on social media, it was evident that no expense was spared to create a memorable and extravagant wedding experience.

Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana
Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana
READ: Milly WaJesus reacts to backlash over brother's wedding fundraiser

From the moment guests stepped into the church venue, they were greeted by breathtaking decorations that perfectly complemented the theme of the wedding.

Every detail, from the floral arrangements to the meticulously placed ornaments, added to the overall elegance of the ceremony.

The choice of outfits worn by the groom, bride, parents, and friends attending the wedding were thoughtfully coordinated, creating a harmonious visual experience for everyone present.

Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon and his wife Diana
Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon and his wife Diana

One cannot overlook the beautiful wedding cake that graced the reception. Adhering to the white and green theme, the cake was a masterpiece in itself.

Carefully crafted with intricate designs and adorned with delicate embellishments, it served as a centerpiece that captured the essence of the occasion.

The attention to detail was evident in every slice, making it a delightful treat for all the guests to enjoy.

Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana cutting the cake on their wedding day
Milly Wa Jesus' brother Leon & his bride Diana cutting the cake on their wedding day

READ: Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

As the ceremony reached its pinnacle, the gifting session proved to be a highlight of the event.

Both the bride and groom were showered with lavish gifts from their respective families. From a stylish glass table and a set of luxurious sofa sets to a complete bedroom setup comprising a bed, mattress, and duvet, it seemed as though they were gifted an entire house.

Leon and bride receive expensive gifts form family and friends
Leon and bride receive expensive gifts form family and friends

The generosity and thoughtfulness of the guests were evident in the extravagant presents, symbolizing their love and support for the newlywed couple.

Prior to the momentous day, Milly Wa Jesus and her husband Kabi decided to treat Diana, their sister-in-law, to a day of relaxation and preparation.

They took her to a spa, where she received pampering sessions for her hair and nails, ensuring that she looked her absolute best for the wedding ceremony.

READ: The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

Milly and Kabi, equally excited for the event, also took the opportunity to fit their own outfits, ensuring they were impeccably dressed to celebrate the special occasion alongside their loved ones.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

