Moh Spice's error that cost brother KymNickdee TV job & why they remain tight

In Nairobi's vibrant entertainment scene, two siblings have emerged as a formidable force.

Nicholas Mugo, popularly known as DJ Moh Spice, and his older brother, David Kimani, known as DJ KymNickdee, have made a significant impact on the city’s nightlife, turning their passion into household names.

A journey from Kwa Maiko to the big stage

Born and raised in Kwa Maiko, Kiambu County, the two brothers have seen it all together, sharing both struggles and triumphs.

Their journey in the entertainment industry began with DJ KymNickdee, who had a passion for deejaying long before his younger brother. His influence played a crucial role in DJ Moh Spice's career choice.

"Moh never really had an interest in deejaying; he was into football and art. But whenever I got a good mix, I would call him and tell him to listen," KymNickdee shared when they both appeared in an interview on Obinna TV.

His passion for the craft was evident as he would record mixes from renowned DJs like DJ Adrian and DJ John to play for his brother.

A costly mistake

Their journey, however, was not without its challenges among them accessing music and even deejaying equipment.

KymNickdee narrated an incident where DJ Moh Spice’s actions led to the loss of his job at Kiss TV.

Kiss TV then acquired music directly from Jamaica, and watermarked videos that Moh Spice used in his street mixes. The videos were eventually seen on another station, leading to KymNickdee’s dismissal.

"Kiss TV used to get music straight from Jamaica through buying royalties, so the videos had Kiss TV watermarks. Moh used to use the videos in street mixes, and that’s how I lost my job," KymNickdee recalled.

Breaking free: Moh Spice’s independent path

DJ Moh Spice began his deejaying career with the Dotty Family, a company owned by popular deejay Kriss Darlin.

After 13 years of working with Dotty Family, Moh Spice made the difficult decision to leave and start his own brand, Moh Spice Entertainment.

"It was a very hard decision to leave Dotty Family, but I had sworn that if it did not work out, I would have just gone back to the village. I couldn’t go back to Dotty," Moh Spice revealed.

The decision marked a significant turning point in his career, showcasing his determination to succeed independently.

Family first

Beyond their thriving careers, both DJs are devoted family men. DJ Moh Spice is a father of two, a daughter whom he proudly shares on social media and a son.

DJ KymNickdee, on the other hand, is a father to one daughter. Their commitment to family is as strong as their dedication to their craft, making them well-rounded individuals who continue to inspire in both their personal and professional lives.

