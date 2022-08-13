RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Heavyweights elected female governors had to beat to become county bosses

Authors:

Amos Robi

The August 9 produced seven women governors from across the country

Susan Kihika of Nakuru, Cecily Mbarire of Embu and Fatuma Achani of Kwale county
Susan Kihika of Nakuru, Cecily Mbarire of Embu and Fatuma Achani of Kwale county

Since the inception of devolution more women have taken the challenge of going for top seats in their respective counties.

Kenyans first elected women governors in the 2017 election - the late Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Anne Waiguru in Kirinyaga County.

Laboso had beaten the first governor of Bomet and seasoned politician Isaac Ruto, Ms Ngilu trounced the then-incumbent Julius Malombe while in Kirinyaga, Waiguru floored the first governor of the county, Joseph Ndathi.

In the 2022 elections the number of elected female governors had risen to seven, as of August 13, 2022 a development that has been hailed as progressive and an indication of growing involvement of the demographic in Kenyan politics.

The race for the seats was, however, not easy as the women had to battle tough competitors to secure the seats.

Susan Kihika made history in the city of Nakuru as she became the first woman governor in the county. Kihika was facing off outgoing Lee Kinyajui of Jubilee Party. Kihika who was running on a UDA ticket garnered 440,707 votes against Kinyanjui who got 225,623 votes.

Kinyanjui only managed to beat Kihika by a narrow gap in Nakuru Town where he got 34,923 votes against the latter's 32,908.

Kihika also beat Stanley Karanja, Elijah Chege, James Mungai and Munyua Waiyaki who were running as independent candidates.

The race in Homa Bay saw the incumbent woman representative Gladys Wanga dash past former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero to claim victory.

Kidero who was the founding governor of the Capital, put up a fierce fight against Wanga who had received the blessings of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party which is the dominant party in the region.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that Wanga accumulated a total of 244,559 votes against Kidero’s 154,142.

Gladys Wanga
Gladys Wanga Gladys Wanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Notably the victory no one saw coming, Karimi Mwangaza outsmarted outgoing senator Mithika Linturi and incumbent governor Kiraitu Murungi to clinch the seat.

Earlier Murungi had predicted a smooth run after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya dropped his bid to seek the seat again after being dethroned in the 2017 elections.

Mwangaza an independent candidate, garnered 209,148 votes against her closest challenger, Linturi, who got 183,859 votes, while Murungi came last with 110,814 votes.

Mwanagaza beat Murungi even in his own turf in Imenti South garnering 31,921 against Kiraitu’s 22,359 votes.

The Coastal County of Kwale saw the region elect the first female governor under the United Democratic Alliance.

Fatuma Achani who is the incumbent deputy governor in Kwale county beat seasoned politician Chirau Ali Mwakwere of the Wiper party and ODM’s Hamadi Boga. She garnered 59,674 votes while Boga garnered 53, 972 votes.

Others who Achani beat are Lung'anzi Chai Mangale of PAA and Sammy Ruwa who ran Independently.

Karimi Mwangaza
Karimi Mwangaza Karimi Mwangaza Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Former Runyejes member of parliament Cecily Mbarire emerged the victor though narrowly in the Embu County contest.

Mbarire beat Lenny Kivuti with only 3,364 votes to be declared the winner. Mbarire who vied on UDA party garnered 108,610 votes against Lenny Kivuti’s 105,246 votes.

Lenny was running on a DEP party ticket popularly known as ‘Bus’.

In what emerged to be a tough battle, re-elected Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru had the last smile after seeing off woman representative Purity Ngirici.

The elections were marred by rigging allegations from the incumbent governor who read mischief from her opponent forcing a vote recount.

Waiguru garnered 113,088 votes against Ngirici’s 105,677 after the recount.

Former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti is the governor-elect of Machakos County after a vicious battle to secure the seat.

Wavinya besides beating her opponent former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita had to prove she was academically qualified to run for the seat.

READ: Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

Nzioka who conceded an early defeat garnered 129,181 votes while the governor elect secured 226,609 votes.

UDA party Chairman Johnson Muthama who cane distant with 37,980.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azimio sweeps 70% of parliamentary seats in Nairobi [Full List]

Azimio sweeps 70% of parliamentary seats in Nairobi [Full List]

Heavyweights elected female governors had to beat to become county bosses

Heavyweights elected female governors had to beat to become county bosses

Schools' re-opening date pushed once again

Schools' re-opening date pushed once again

Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni

There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni

Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

Raila to meet newly-elected Azimio leaders at KICC

Raila to meet newly-elected Azimio leaders at KICC

Trending

Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

George Theuri and William Ruto at a past rally

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]