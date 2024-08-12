Njugush tickles fans with rendition of Wanjigi’s ‘catch me if you can’ speech

Kenyan comedian Njugush has once again sent his fans into fits of laughter, this time by imitating businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s defiant speech to President William Ruto.

Wanjigi who resurfaced after being in hiding, delivered the speech shortly after the High Court blocked an attempt to arrest him.

Jimi Wanjigi’s bold message to President Ruto

On August 9, Jimi Wanjigi made a public appearance at his Muthaiga residence, flanked by his wife and a team of lawyers.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home Pulse Live Kenya

He took the opportunity to challenge Ruto’s government, daring them to summon him if they had any evidence of his involvement in criminal activities.

“The more things change, the more they remain the same. Seven years ago, you looked for me in this house, you didn’t find me. Yesterday you looked for me in this very house and never found me. If you want me, summon me,” he declared, standing firm in his position.

Njugush’s spot-on imitation of Jimi Wanjigi

In typical Njugush fashion, the comedian wasted no time in mimicking Wanjigi’s speech, putting his own humorous twist on it.

Njugush’s and Wakavinye's spot-on imitation of Jimi Wanjigi and his wife Pulse Live Kenya

Standing beside his wife, Celestine Ndinda, just as Wanjigi was flanked by his wife Irine Nzisa, Njugush delivered his parody in a similar defiant tone.

"I have a few things to say," Njugush began, adopting a serious expression that had his fans chuckling from the start. "They are trying to look for me everywhere, but they won't find me. You tried. They are trying to look for me on the website, but they won't find me. You tried the last four years... Sisi si watoto bwana."

The Pulse Influencer Awards winner' mock seriousness as he continued the imitation made it all the more hilarious. “You won’t find me. So get with it. If you want to see me, just tell me, and I’ll bring myself. Hii mambo ya kunitafuta, sisi si watoto bwana... Just call me. With this age and era, we have the internet... Ati unaenda kunitafuta on the website, even try now, you won’t find me,” he joked, sending his fans into hysterics.

Celestine Ndinda stands by Njugush

Just like Jimi Wanjigi’s wife Irine Nzisa, who stood by her husband during his speech, Celestine Ndinda played a supportive role in Njugush’s comedic sketch.

Standing right beside him, Celestine’s expressions and body language perfectly complemented Njugush’s performance.

Another hilarious highlight of Njugush's video was the running text at the bottom corner of the screen.

Just like the time Jimi Wanjigi was speaking to the press with breaking news and other stories highlighted at the bottom, Njugush's screen displayed comical headlines sharply roasting his friends Abel Mutua and Butita.

