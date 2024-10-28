The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is facing immense grief once again, just three months after the tragic loss of her only daughter, Marie. The mother of four revealed the last conversation she had with the deceased, referring to him as her rock.

Nyaboke Moraa
Nyaboke Moraa
  • This year has been exceptionally challenging for Nyaboke and her family, as they have lost three loved ones in a short span of time.
  • Her daughter Marie passed away at the age of 19 and was buried on August 10, while her brother passed away on June 16.
  • Nyaboke's father-in-law also passed away on October 28, just three months after death of Marie.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is facing immense grief once again, just three months after the tragic loss of her only daughter, Marie.

The mother of four shared the devastating news of another family member's passing, marking a difficult period for her and her loved ones.

Aende, Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy announced the passing of his father, Dr Benard Aende Ogada, in a touching post on October 28.

"The Aende's family announce the passing on of our beloved father. He was a pillar of strength, love and wisdom whose legacy will forever be cherished We appreciate your thoughts, prayers and support during this difficult time," Aende wrote

Hours later, Nyaboke in an emotional social media post, revealed the last conversation she had with her deceased father-in-law before his death.

A past image of Nyaboke Moraa with her late daughter Marie, late father-in-law
A past image of Nyaboke Moraa with her late daughter Marie, late father-in-law Nyaboke Moraa, her late daughter, late grandpa and her two sons Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Reflecting on the losses she has endured this year, she wrote, "On 28th July, my daughter rested. It has been tough. On the same day, three months later, my solid rock, her grandpa, has decided not to wake up. This man whom I love to death loved me unconditionally."

Her heartfelt tribute continued with the memory of their last exchange. She recalled his comforting words: "Nyargot baby, I love you and God loves you so much. Tulia tu mama,"

The pain of losing such a cherished figure is evident in her words as she expressed, "Ei, I am in so much pain, so much I feel like I am losing it. Rest in peace, baba. This year has decided to take a break, and I will bury you in heaven. Ei."

Nyaboke Moraa
Nyaboke Moraa Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actress Nyaboke Moraa's emotional reunion with sister

This year has been exceptionally challenging for Nyaboke as she has now lost three loved ones.

In a span of just a few weeks, she lost two close family members. Her daughter Marrie passed away on July 28, just weeks after she buried her elder brother on June 16.

Her daughter, Marie, passed away at the young age of 19 was buried on August 10 in Kadongo, Kisumu County.

Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya
The emotional farewell was attended by many notable figures, including her friend Sandra Dacha, Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, actress Awinja, and radio presenter Betty Opondo.

While the pain of losing her brother, daughter and father-in-law will never truly fade, Nyaboke’s resilience shines through as she seeks to honour their memories.

As she reflects on the love they gave her, she finds strength in the bonds they shared and the lessons they imparted.

Nyaboke Moraa
Nyaboke Moraa Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

Friends and colleagues have extended their condolences, offering prayers for Nyaboke and her family, wishing them strength and resilience during this difficult time.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
