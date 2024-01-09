Why Oga Obinna is about to fire his 6th house manager after just 4 days

Recent challenges with house managers in charge of his kitchen have left him frustrated, as he contemplates firing his sixth house manager in just four days.

In an Instagram post, Oga Obinna expressed his culinary expectations and the difficulties he has faced in finding a reliable house manager.

"I've changed about 5 house managers in a span of 2 months. Why? Hawajui kupika!!" he lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

His emphasis on the importance of good cooking stems from his love for food and his proficiency in the kitchen.

The father of four lamented the recurring issue he faced where he got promising candidates who claimed expertise in cooking but failed to meet his standards.

"They all say we can cook and bake and blah blah blah...ikifika jikoni mwingine anakoroga samaki," he explained, expressing his frustration with candidates who fell short of expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specific incident that triggered his latest dissatisfaction was a house manager who, within four days, had managed to prepare chapati that he did not love.

However, the preceding experiences had left Oga Obinna sceptical about the sustainability of the positive streak.

He even contemplated paying the current manager in full and letting them go, as he doubted their ability to consistently meet his culinary standards.

"Huyu naona hizi 4 days amefanya iko sawa, alipwe full salary na awache tu coz sioni tukitoboa!!" Obinna said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media sensation detailed the issues he faced with previous house managers, ranging from laziness and slow cooking to distracting habits like spending the entire day on TV.

Oga Obinna's struggle extended beyond just culinary expectations, involving challenges related to cleanliness, discipline, and handling interpersonal relationships in the household.

Some of Obinna's fans among them Mummie Francie however urged him to be patient with the house manager before they get a grip of his kitchen standards.

"With house manager I can tell for fact if that girl is doing everything right please keep her Sacrifice 6 months of bad food as you train her on what and how you like your food... I know might be hard as a man teaching but you just have it's hard to get a good one out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ukipata wa ushagoo anajua kusugua sufuria, nguo, bafu na nyumba iko safi bila kusahau good with kids that's a deal bro Sasa chakula mfuze juu ushagoo watu huchemaha TU food chapo tunakula chrisy," said Mummie Francie.

Pulse Live Kenya