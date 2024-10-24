The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Lynet Okumu

Gospel singer Betty Bayo confesses weight talks with partners can be hurtful as daughter pushes stepfather Hiram Gitau to the gym. It all started when Sky noticed that her stepdad had gained a significant amount of weight and was frequently indulging in junk food.

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

  • Betty Bayo's daughter, Sky, inspired her stepfather to embark on a successful weight loss journey.
  • Sky became the driving force behind her stepfather's fitness regime, pushing him to go on a diet and workout.
  • Betty Bayo initially had doubts about bringing up weight with her partner, but fully supported her daughter's efforts.

Fans of gospel singer Betty Bayo and her husband have showered praise on their daughter, Sky Victor, for inspiring her stepfather Hiram Gitau, to embark on a successful weight loss journey.

The young girl shared how she took on the challenge of helping her stepfather shed some extra pounds, a move that has left many applauding her dedication and initiative.

In a YouTube video, Sky narrated how she became the driving force behind her stepfather's fitness regime.

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitaua and their children


It all started when she noticed that her stepdad had gained a significant amount of weight and was frequently indulging in junk food.

Concerned for his health, Sky decided to take matters into her own hands, although she initially had doubts about how the idea would be received.

"I noticed that my dad had been adding too much weight," Sky explained. "And when I say too much, I mean the maximum. He was eating junk food all the time, so I came up with the idea of encouraging him to go on a diet."

Sky revealed that her stepfather was not the type to take dieting seriously, which made the challenge even more daunting. Nonetheless, she decided to push forward and took on the role of his fitness coach, determined to help him get back in shape.

Betty Bayo, her husband Hiram Gitaua and their children


Sky shared how she approached her stepdad with her plan, admitting that she was initially hesitant about how he would react to her suggestion.

She recalled that convincing him to take her seriously and commit to the journey wasn’t easy, but she managed to frame it in a way that was both supportive and encouraging.

"I want us to agree that for two weeks, I will be your coach," she said. "You’ll eat healthy, go to the gym, and run in the mornings before my school bus arrives. On weekends, we’ll do more workouts, and there will be no junk food. We’re throwing it all away!"

To Sky’s surprise, her stepdad was more than willing to accept the challenge. He agreed to follow her plan, kickstarting what would be months of dedicated fitness training.

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

Sky also reached out to her mum, Betty Bayo, to get her thoughts on the weight loss plan. According to Betty, she had her doubts about whether her husband would go along with it.

She explained that weight can be a sensitive topic in relationships, and bringing it up with a partner can sometimes feel like treading on delicate ground.

"Sometimes, partners don’t want to be told to lose weight," Betty said. "You feel like you’re hurting your partner if you mention it, so I wasn’t sure how he would take it."

Despite the initial reservations, Betty fully supported her daughter’s efforts and was impressed with how Sky managed to navigate the conversation delicately and get her stepfather on board.

Betty Bayo with her husband Hiram Gitau


Fast forward a few months, and Sky’s challenge proved to be a success. Although she did not disclose the exact amount of weight her stepfather had lost, she proudly shared that by October 2024, there was a noticeable change in his physique.

The journey, which started in January 2024, showed visible results, with her stepdad appearing significantly slimmer.

Sky’s video documenting the journey garnered a lot of positive feedback from fans, who applauded her for her initiative.

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau


Many were impressed by her dedication and commitment to helping her stepfather, especially considering that he is her stepdad.

The relationship between Sky and her stepfather, which many fans described as 'dad-daughter goals', stood out as an example of the strong bond they share.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with praise for Sky, commending her for thinking about her stepdad's well-being and pushing him to take action.

