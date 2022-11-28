Sugar mummies are trying their shot with me - Stevo Simple Boy

While speaking on 'The Queen's Podcast' Stevo said a number of sugar mummies had expressed their interest in him promising him a good life and not to let him down but his view on love matters as far as sugar mummies go does not rhyme with their confessions.

"There has been a lot of them who have hit on me on my DM but they have not been able to prove their case to the full. Yes, they have money, and that is why they think I can go to them," he said.

He however expressed his fear of not wanting to be involved in the matters pitting him and the sugar mummies saying he was focused on his career and building his brand and family.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The sugar mummy says she loves me, but the reason I do not want to be involved with them is that they will dump me if I get busy or held up in my work," he said.

At the same time confirmed that he has been dating a lady he identified as Grace Atieno saying he has known her for the past three years.

Simple Boy has been single since dumping his lover Pritty Vishy over what was said to be infidelity. Vishy claimed that Stevo failed to provide her with conjugal rights, which caused her to cheat.

Pulse Live Kenya

When Vishy got a chance to give her side of the story she claimed that Stevo's insecurities also played a major role in their breakup. Word also went out that she was preying on the name of the musician to build her brand, claims she downplayed saying she was famous before meeting him.