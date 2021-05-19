Prof. Hamo finally speaks on his Surprise Exit from Hot 96

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Hamo insinuated that he parted ways with Hot96, three weeks before his relationship drama with fellow Comedian and baby Mama Jemutai surfaced online.

He went on to apologize to the SK Macharia owned Media House for what he termed as dragging them into his personal issues.

"RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier. And to you my fans. Without you I am just Herman. With you I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..” I am deeply sorry for letting you down. I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband & man. Mungu ni Mwema..!!!” Said Hamo his public apology.

The exit of Professor Hamo from Royal Media Services' (RMS) Hot 96 came as a surprise to many Kenyans when it was confirmed by Pulse Live on Wednesday, May 12.

Professor Hamo joined Hot96 back in September 2018 to replace Jalang’o who had been poached by Milele FM.

He has already been replaced by VDJ Clyde who is also the deputy Station Manager at Hot96.

On Tuesday (Night) Hamo owned up to his mistakes and apologized to his wife Zippy, Baby Mama Jemutai and kids, stating that he is working towards becoming a responsible father and husband.

“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit-down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my short comings.

To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry & he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote & I will always be here for you .” Wrote Hamo in part.

