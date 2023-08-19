PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

She asserted that the people played a significant role in elevating Eve to her current financial status, emphasising that not long ago, she was merely a young girl with limited resources.

"Eve Mungai, we've made you rich. You were just a young girl yesterday with nothing. I started following you when you were interviewing these boys..," Nyako claimed.

Nyako continued, stating that Eve Mungai was insignificant and used to dress in a t-shirt and cheap jeans trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako alleged that Eve had become wealthy by exploiting content creators who were unaware of their rights.

She proceeded to caution content creators such as Presenter Ali, Obidan Dela, and Oga Obinna against conducting interviews with Brian Chira on their channels.

Nyako then returned to discussing Eve Mungai, asserting that she had never witnessed the YouTuber participating in any charity programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako mentioned that despite Eve avoiding charity events, she exploits unsuspecting content creators to amass wealth, and she openly labeled Eve as selfish.

Dufla Diligon shares hefty demands from TikTokers to take part in challenges

Kenyan musician Duflan Diligon shed light on the often complex process that Kenyan artists must navigate when attempting to collaborate with TikTok influencers for dance challenges aimed at promoting their songs.

On his Instagram stories, Diligon voiced his frustration with the hurdles some TikTok influencers pose by demanding substantial payments to participate in these challenges, despite some influencers willingly engaging in similar activities without compensation.

"Some TikTokers wanakatsia, yaani unapata msee amengangana na ngoma za Nigerians TZ, Amapiano and the list goes on. Wamepiga challenges kama zote free!!! We ukimkal anadai budget ya (30k 50k 100k)," he lamented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dilgon continued, revealing a disheartening trend among some influencers who, after receiving payment, fail to fulfil their agreed-upon commitments.

Musician Dufla Diligon Pulse Live Kenya

Some influencers vanish entirely, while others produce only one video and then go silent.

"Ukishawatumia wengi wanaingia mitini simu hawashiki na akipick eti pole nmekua ulevi, wengine wanafanya video moja na ni ivo!! I really don't understand this," Dufla expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dynamics of social media platforms as marketing avenues for musicians have become increasingly evident globally.

Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

In a gesture of admiration, a woman from Murang'a has boldly etched the face of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, onto her thigh.

Speaking with a local media house on August 17, Maryanne Njoki, the woman behind the tattoo, shared the story behind her unconventional choice.

She explained the deep-rooted reasons that prompted her to permanently ink the former governor's face on her skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryanne Njoki's tattoo of Mike Sonko's face is far from a fleeting trend. It's a personal statement, a tribute borne out of genuine respect and admiration for the former governor's efforts.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that her decision was spurred by her admiration for Sonko's impactful work and his support for the underprivileged in society.

"I just love him for the way he helps people so I decided to tattoo him so that I can see him all the time. When I shower, I see him, when I wear shorts I see him. I love him a lot. I used Sh5,000, she said.

This isn't Maryanne's first venture into the world of tattoos. The mother of two already has tattoos that symbolise her deep affection for her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sonko tattoo, however, holds a distinct significance. Unlike other tattoos she has, she didn't share the Sonko tattoo on social media until prompted by the tattoo artist.

Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

In a heartwarming display of affection, fitness enthusiast Frankie JustGymIt celebrated his baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka's birthday.

Through a post on his Instagram stories on August 15, Frankie shared a playful yet touching message to honor Corazon on her special day, August 15.

"Happy birthday mama nani," Frankie JustGymIt wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Kenyan songstress, Nikita Kering, has revealed her affinity for collaborating with more seasoned artists in the music industry.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, the 21-year-old artist, currently representing Kenya in Coke Studio season 2 alongside rapper Khaligraph Jones, shared her insights into the joys of collaborating with established musicians.

Despite initial expectations, Nikita found herself pleasantly surprised by Khaligraph Jones' approachable nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to her anticipation of encountering an intimidating figure, Nikita discovered Khaligraph to be the opposite of what she expected.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

"He is very sweet, he is very patient... expected to go there and he is intimidating and very kept to himself," Nikita said.

Tracy Wanjiru shatters silence with surprise baby announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-'Teen Republik' presenter, Tracy Wanjiru, on August 16 shared on her Instagram page that she gave birth two years ago.

She candidly admitted to keeping this news hidden from the public, while also expressing that these past two years have been the most fulfilling phase of her life.

Tracy revealed that she wasn't fully prepared for motherhood, even though she had heard that it is a rewarding experience.

She acknowledged the uncertainty she felt about adapting to this new role, which contributed to her decision to keep the news under wraps.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"I used to hear this all the time, that being a mother is the best thing that will ever happen to any woman, but I wasn’t prepared for how true it is and also much more it truly is.

"I love being a mommy. If you didn’t know now you know," Tracy wrote.

Tracy continued by expressing her gratitude to God for selecting her to embrace motherhood, as she believes it's the most profound display of selflessness.

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

In a heartfelt gesture, Tanzanian music sensation Harmonize has taken a significant step towards fulfilling his mother's dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acclaimed 'Amelowa' singer on August 15 made a public announcement via his Instagram story, declaring his decision to quit alcohol.

His dedication is directed towards the construction of a home that holds profound significance for both him and his mother.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

"Natangaza rasmi nimeacha pombe sinywiii tena, maisha Mungu nisimamie."

"[I have officially quit alcohol, I am not drinking again, God be with me,"]he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist further unveiled his vision by sharing a sneak peek of the house which is already in progress.

Hamisa sets record straight on relationship with Nandy, Billnass

Tanzanian actress and model Hamisa Mobetto has recently shed light on the nature of her relationship with fellow singer Nandy, as well as addressing various rumors and controversies that have been circulating in the media.

In a candid conversation with Tanzanian media outlets on August 10, Hamisa shared intriguing insights into her personal life.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamisa Mobetto disclosed interesting details about her current partner, stating that he is not particularly fond of social media, but circumstances have led him to embrace it.