Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Lynet Okumu

Breeder LW expresses his admiration for Eve Mungai, making her his top crush

Kenyan rapper Paul Baraka, popularly known as Breeder LW, has made a revelation about his crush during an interview with Eve Mungai.

Breeder whose music often reflects his unapologetic and daring personality, shared that he has a newfound crush on content creator Eve Mungai.

In response to a question about his previous crushes on TikToker Azziad and Cartoon Comedian, Breeder affirmed that while Azziad still holds a spot on his list, he wanted to update it. He emphasised that now, Eve Mungai is his number-one crush.

The 'Gin ama Whiskey' hitmaker stated that although Eve Mungai is already taken, he finds her exceptionally beautiful and has now placed her at the top of his new crush list.

"Hadi sahi mi nimekuongeza hapo. Unakaa fiti sana. Unakaa poa. Nimechange hiyo list ntaiandika tena. Wale nikiangalia Azziad bado ako hapo lakini nataka ku update. Na sasa wewe ni wa kwanza kwa hiyo list," he said.

Contrary to the rumours that have been going around that Breeder and singer Mandy are an item, Bazenga, as most people refer to him, clarified that they have never been in a romantic relationship.

He expressed profound respect for singer and rapper Mandy, referring to her as an outstanding female artist and one of the best he has encountered in Kenya. However, he clarified that their association is primarily based on business.

"Mandy namrespect kama msanii mnoma sana. The baddest female artist mwenye nihsiona hapa Kenya. But si ati kuna any relationship association. Ni associate wa business. Wa relationships ni wengi," he said.

Expressing his desire for a polygamous lifestyle, Breeder humorously mentioned the wish to have up to 200 wives, emphasising that he considers himself a big man who can handle such a vast responsibility.

"Breeder is a very polygamous man. Sina bibi lakini niko na relationship associates," he said.

Also known as Papa Fadhela, Breeder specified that he is attracted to women who mirror his vibrant and lively personality, seeking a partner who can match his energy and enthusiasm.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
