Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Lulu Hassan was named among 50 top CEOs

Amos Robi

Lulu Hassan was recognized among other CEOs including Stanbic Bank's Joshua Oigara, Safaricom's Peter Ndegwa, and Kidato's Sam Gichuru.

Citizen TV's Rashid Abdalla proves to be a supportive husband, as evidenced by his recent actions.

Rashid's wife, Lulu Hassan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer for their film production company, Jiffy Pictures, was recently recognized among the 50 most influential executive leaders in Kenya.

On Wednesday, Lulu Hassan, along with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua, Stanbic CEO Joshua Oigara, and Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, was listed among the 50 most influential CEOs in Kenya.

The CEO of Jiffy Pictures found her place on a list of the 50 most influential CEOs curated by Africapitol, an entity founded to celebrate the people and resources of Africa.

The '50 Most Influential CEOs in Kenya' is an annual publication that consistently highlights and celebrates the astounding accomplishments of 50 CEOs in Kenya across 11 categories.

Reacting to her recognition, Rashid expressed his congratulations to his wife, emphasizing that she truly deserved the acknowledgement.

"Mtu wangu @loulou_hassan umetisha mno 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿. Hakika una kila sababu ya kuheshimishwa. Hongera sana unapozidi kuzindua na kujenga vipaji Afrika Mashariki," Rashid said.

Other bosses recognized by the entity include Stanbic Bank's Joshua Oigara, Safaricom's Peter Ndegwa, and Kidato's Sam Gichuru, among others.

Below is the full list of the CEOs recognized:

  1. Nasim Devji – CEO Diamond Trust Bank
  2. Njeri Jamo – CEO Jubilee Insurance
  3. Perminus Wainaina – CEO Corporate Staffing Services
  4. Peter Ndegwa – CEO Safaricom 
  5. Phylip Leferink – CEO Lake Turkana Winmdpower
  6. Priscilla Gathungu – CEO Java House
  7. Rajan Shah – CEO Capwell Industries
  8. Rita Kavashe – CEO Isuzu East Africa
  9. Sam Gichuru – CEO Nailab and Kidato School
  10. Stephen Gitagama – CEO Nation Media Group
  11. Wachira Waruru – CEO Royal Media Services
  12. Waithaka Gaitumia – CEO Centomony
  13. Wandia Gichuru – CEO Vivo Fashion Group
  14. Abdi Mohamed – CEO Absa Kenya
  15. Amaan Khalfan – CEO Goodlife Pharceuticals
  16. Andrew Gitau – CEO AMG Realtors
  17. Ashish Molhotra – CEO Airtel Kenya
  18. Ashok Sunny – CEO Ashok Sunny Tailor Limited
  19. Badra Shah – CEO Mombasa Cement
  20. Catherine Karimi – CEO APA Insurance
  21. Catherine Muraga – CEO Microsoft ADC
  22. Cleophas Nyagaka – CEO Fine Urban Interiors
  23. Darshan Chandaria – CEO Chandaria Industries
  24. DR Gamaliel Hassan – CEO Stima Sacco
  25. Dr Githinji Gitahi – CEO AMREF Healthcare
  26. Dr James Mwangi – CEO Equity Group
  27. Dr Patrick Gatonga – CEO ARR Insurance
  28. Dr Samuel Maina – CEO The Nairobi Womens Hospital
  29. Dr Toseef Din – CEO M.P. Shah Hospital
  30. Edward Kirathe – CEO Acron Group
  31. Eugene Mbugua – CEO D & R Studios
  32. Evelyn Ngatia – CEO Techwatt Limited
  33. George Wachiuri – CEO Optiven
  34. Gideon Muriuki – CEO Cooperative Bank
  35. Hasnain Noorani – CEO PrideInn Group
  36. Imran Osman – CEO Avenue Group
  37. Jayesh Saini – CEO Bliss Healthcare
  38. Joanne Mwangi – CEO PMS Africa Group
  39. John Gachora – CEO NCBA Bank
  40. Joram Mwinamo – CEP SNDBX
  41. Joseph Choge – CEO Unga Group
  42. Joshua Chepkwony – CEO Jamii Telecommunications
  43. Joshua Oigara – CEO Stanbicc Bank
  44. Kevin Otiende – Managing Director Calla PR
  45. Lulu Hassan – CEO Jiffy Pictures
  46. Mary Njoki – CEO Glasshouse PR
  47. Mercy Maluli – CEO Devine Collections
  48. Mohamed Abdi – CEO Skyward Express
  49. Mohamed Abdulle – Managing Director Dakawou Transport
  50. Mugo Kibati – CEO Telkom
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
