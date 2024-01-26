Citizen TV's Rashid Abdalla proves to be a supportive husband, as evidenced by his recent actions.
Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Lulu Hassan was named among 50 top CEOs
Lulu Hassan was recognized among other CEOs including Stanbic Bank's Joshua Oigara, Safaricom's Peter Ndegwa, and Kidato's Sam Gichuru.
Rashid's wife, Lulu Hassan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer for their film production company, Jiffy Pictures, was recently recognized among the 50 most influential executive leaders in Kenya.
On Wednesday, Lulu Hassan, along with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua, Stanbic CEO Joshua Oigara, and Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, was listed among the 50 most influential CEOs in Kenya.
The CEO of Jiffy Pictures found her place on a list of the 50 most influential CEOs curated by Africapitol, an entity founded to celebrate the people and resources of Africa.
The '50 Most Influential CEOs in Kenya' is an annual publication that consistently highlights and celebrates the astounding accomplishments of 50 CEOs in Kenya across 11 categories.
Reacting to her recognition, Rashid expressed his congratulations to his wife, emphasizing that she truly deserved the acknowledgement.
"Mtu wangu @loulou_hassan umetisha mno 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿. Hakika una kila sababu ya kuheshimishwa. Hongera sana unapozidi kuzindua na kujenga vipaji Afrika Mashariki," Rashid said.
Other bosses recognized by the entity include Stanbic Bank's Joshua Oigara, Safaricom's Peter Ndegwa, and Kidato's Sam Gichuru, among others.
Below is the full list of the CEOs recognized:
- Nasim Devji – CEO Diamond Trust Bank
- Njeri Jamo – CEO Jubilee Insurance
- Perminus Wainaina – CEO Corporate Staffing Services
- Peter Ndegwa – CEO Safaricom
- Phylip Leferink – CEO Lake Turkana Winmdpower
- Priscilla Gathungu – CEO Java House
- Rajan Shah – CEO Capwell Industries
- Rita Kavashe – CEO Isuzu East Africa
- Sam Gichuru – CEO Nailab and Kidato School
- Stephen Gitagama – CEO Nation Media Group
- Wachira Waruru – CEO Royal Media Services
- Waithaka Gaitumia – CEO Centomony
- Wandia Gichuru – CEO Vivo Fashion Group
- Abdi Mohamed – CEO Absa Kenya
- Amaan Khalfan – CEO Goodlife Pharceuticals
- Andrew Gitau – CEO AMG Realtors
- Ashish Molhotra – CEO Airtel Kenya
- Ashok Sunny – CEO Ashok Sunny Tailor Limited
- Badra Shah – CEO Mombasa Cement
- Catherine Karimi – CEO APA Insurance
- Catherine Muraga – CEO Microsoft ADC
- Cleophas Nyagaka – CEO Fine Urban Interiors
- Darshan Chandaria – CEO Chandaria Industries
- DR Gamaliel Hassan – CEO Stima Sacco
- Dr Githinji Gitahi – CEO AMREF Healthcare
- Dr James Mwangi – CEO Equity Group
- Dr Patrick Gatonga – CEO ARR Insurance
- Dr Samuel Maina – CEO The Nairobi Womens Hospital
- Dr Toseef Din – CEO M.P. Shah Hospital
- Edward Kirathe – CEO Acron Group
- Eugene Mbugua – CEO D & R Studios
- Evelyn Ngatia – CEO Techwatt Limited
- George Wachiuri – CEO Optiven
- Gideon Muriuki – CEO Cooperative Bank
- Hasnain Noorani – CEO PrideInn Group
- Imran Osman – CEO Avenue Group
- Jayesh Saini – CEO Bliss Healthcare
- Joanne Mwangi – CEO PMS Africa Group
- John Gachora – CEO NCBA Bank
- Joram Mwinamo – CEP SNDBX
- Joseph Choge – CEO Unga Group
- Joshua Chepkwony – CEO Jamii Telecommunications
- Joshua Oigara – CEO Stanbicc Bank
- Kevin Otiende – Managing Director Calla PR
- Lulu Hassan – CEO Jiffy Pictures
- Mary Njoki – CEO Glasshouse PR
- Mercy Maluli – CEO Devine Collections
- Mohamed Abdi – CEO Skyward Express
- Mohamed Abdulle – Managing Director Dakawou Transport
- Mugo Kibati – CEO Telkom
