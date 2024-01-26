Rashid Abdalla's reaction after Lulu Hassan was named among 50 top CEOs

Rashid's wife, Lulu Hassan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer for their film production company, Jiffy Pictures, was recently recognized among the 50 most influential executive leaders in Kenya.

On Wednesday, Lulu Hassan, along with filmmaker Eugene Mbugua, Stanbic CEO Joshua Oigara, and Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, was listed among the 50 most influential CEOs in Kenya.

The CEO of Jiffy Pictures found her place on a list of the 50 most influential CEOs curated by Africapitol, an entity founded to celebrate the people and resources of Africa.

The '50 Most Influential CEOs in Kenya' is an annual publication that consistently highlights and celebrates the astounding accomplishments of 50 CEOs in Kenya across 11 categories.

Reacting to her recognition, Rashid expressed his congratulations to his wife, emphasizing that she truly deserved the acknowledgement.

"Mtu wangu @loulou_hassan umetisha mno 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿. Hakika una kila sababu ya kuheshimishwa. Hongera sana unapozidi kuzindua na kujenga vipaji Afrika Mashariki," Rashid said.

Other bosses recognized by the entity include Stanbic Bank's Joshua Oigara, Safaricom's Peter Ndegwa, and Kidato's Sam Gichuru, among others.

