Sarah Hassan’s reaction to the kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

Lynet Okumu

Sarah Hassan’s reaction to inquiries about the infamous kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram)
Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram)
  • Abel Mutua admitted to setting up a kiss scene with actress Sarah Hassan on 'Tahidi High
  • Allegations of Mutua exploiting his position led to a backlash and controversy
  • Mutua clarified that his comments were taken out of context and were about the show's characters, not the actors themselves

Kenyan actor turned content creator Abel Mutua, famously known for his role as ‘Freddie’ on the iconic high-school drama series 'Tahidi High', recently found himself in hot water after a video resurfaced.

The video, in which he discussed his time on the show, sparked controversy and criticism over his alleged actions as a scriptwriter.

In a Mic Cheque podcast episode posted on September 6, 2023, Abel Mutua admitted to setting up a kiss scene with actress Sarah Hassan, who played ‘Tanya’ on the popular TV show.

Past photo of Abel Mutua, Sarah Hassan, Denis Mugo, and other cast members of 'Tahidi High' series
Past photo of Abel Mutua, Sarah Hassan, Denis Mugo, and other cast members of 'Tahidi High' series

This revelation led to a backlash, with accusations that Mutua exploited his position to force the kiss scene.

In an effort to uncover the truth behind Abel Mutua's statements and the subsequent fallout, Ankali Ray, the chief of Umbea reached out to both Sarah Hassan and Abel Mutua on June 11.

Ankali Ray, known for his deep dives into celebrity lives, managed to secure a lengthy explanation from Mutua.

Abel Mutua explained that his comments on the podcast were taken out of context by those looking to push a particular narrative.

Past photo of Abel Mutua and Sarah Hassan
Past photo of Abel Mutua and Sarah Hassan Past photo of Abel Mutua and Sarah Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

He clarified that the discussion was about the characters on the show, not the actors themselves.

"Ni hitilafu ya yule ambaye alienenza uvumi. Hakuwatch the podcast episode vizuri. It was not about Sarah Hassan, Abel Mutua, na Denis Mugo. Ilikuwa story ya characters zao OJ, Freddie na Tanya," he stated.

Mutua elaborated that fans of the show were rooting for the characters OJ and Tanya to end up together, and did not want Freddie to win the 'battle' for Tanya's affections. Therefore, he wrote the script to reflect that dynamic.

"Wakati huo sisi wote tulikuwa katika mahusiano. Mimi nilikuwa na bibi na mtoto mchanga, Denis Mugo na Sarah pia walikuwa kwenye mahusiano. It was a character war, not sisi wenyewe. Mafans wangu wa nguvu wanaelewa kile nilikuwa namaanisha," Mutua added.

Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram)
Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram) Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Abel Mutua emphasised that the cast of 'Tahidi High' had a brother-sister relationship during their time on the show. He mentioned that no real-life relationships existed among the cast members, except for Mrs Ngatia and Omosh, who are married in real life.

"I wish hata mngekuwa hizo enzi muone how we used to operate brother-sister. Can you imagine during our stay in Tahidi High there wasn't a single relationship apart from the character relationships," he said.

Mutua pointed out that the internet often distorts information for views, leading to misunderstandings.

"But hiyo ndio kazi ya internet. They take things and misconstrue, wanakula views zao na tunasonga mbele," he remarked.

Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram)
Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram) Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
When Ankali Ray attempted to get a response from Sarah Hassan, the call seemed to catch her at a busy moment.

Hassan, who was on set at the time, briefly responded, "Niko set... is it possible to just text me?" before hanging up.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
