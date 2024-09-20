Red flags Shaniqwa ignored while with ex-wife, raising son alone

Kelvin Mwangi, better known as Shaniqwa, has spoken out about the challenges of raising his son single-handedly after his ex-wife, club host Naomi Jemutai, popularly known as Mkale Msungu, left him five years ago.

The comedian claims that since their separation, Jemutai has shown no interest in reconnecting with their son.

Five years without contact

Shaniqwa and Jemutai's relationship became a matter of public interest after their very public fallout in 2021.

At the time, Shaniqwa alleged that Jemutai left him for another man after he lost his job at KTN.

Despite their reconciliation and occasional communication via social media, Shaniqwa insists Jemutai has never attempted to see their son, who was just over one year old when she left.

No effort to reconnect

The comedian expressed disappointment that, despite their truce, Jemutai has not tried to check on their child.

According to him, the last conversation about her visiting their son happened around his second birthday. “She kept saying she would come, but she never did. It’s been five years since she last saw him,” Shaniqwa revealed during an interview with Dr Ofweneke.

The fallout and signs of trouble

Shaniqwa believes their troubles began when he lost his job at KTN, forcing Jemutai to bear the financial burden.

Ironically, she had secured employment with his help, but the tables quickly turned. The pressure mounted, and the strain on their relationship deepened.

He explained that the situation led to deep depression, but he managed to pull through for the sake of his child.

Ignoring the red flags

Reflecting on their relationship before the split, Shaniqwa recalls noticing red flags but choosing to ignore them.

One of the major concerns was Jemutai's late-night phone calls and messages. “She started getting calls in the middle of the night, and I would wake up to find her talking to someone. But I ignored it,” he admitted.

The comedian remembered a strange incident on their son’s first birthday in 2020. “We were supposed to have a party at a friend’s house, but then she received a call asking her to go to Ruiru. It was odd because it was such an important day, and yet she wanted to leave. I kept asking her why she couldn’t wait. I ignored the signs, but deep down I knew something wasn’t right,” he shared.

The public split

Their break-up quickly turned into a public spectacle, with both parties airing their grievances online.

Shaniqwa accused Jemutai of abandoning him during a difficult time, while Jemutai countered by denying the infidelity claims. She further accused him of battling alcoholism and being unfaithful.

Despite their bitter fallout, Shaniqwa maintains that he has moved on emotionally, focusing on raising his son and healing from the past.

However, the absence of a mother figure in their son’s life continues to weigh heavily on him.

“Our son didn’t deserve this. He was so young and innocent, but he had to go through so much,” Shaniqwa reflected.