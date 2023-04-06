The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Amos Robi

The media personality will now host the morning show on the station

Daddie Marto, Mariam Bishar and Nick Kwach
Daddie Marto, Mariam Bishar and Nick Kwach

Nation FM has recently announced a new addition to its morning show, 'The Morning Fix'.

Recommended articles

Mariam Bishar, former host of 'Lit 360' and a panelist on 'The Trend', will now co-host the show with David Oyuke, who previously hosted alongside seasoned media personality Monique Bett.

The talented host has been a familiar face on the Kenyan media scene, having previously been part of the panel on the NTV show, 'The Trend' alongside Daddie Marto and Nick Kwach.

Bishar, a well-known media personality, expressed her excitement for her new challenge saying the new role is the best thing to happen to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Morning Fix is the best thing to happen to my mornings since I discovered avocado toast. I’m loving sharing vibes with our listeners and feeding off their energy," Bishar said.

Mariam Bashar
Mariam Bashar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tina Kaggia ends her stay at Nation FM

As a former panelist on 'The Trend', Mariam is expected to bring a new perspective to show, which aims to provide listeners with news, current affairs, and entertainment. The show airs on weekdays from 6 a.m to 10 a.m and seeks to give listeners an informed start to their day.

Bishar's addition to the show is part of Nation FM's ongoing efforts to provide its listeners with the best possible content.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, Nation Media Group has made several changes to the morning show, including the addition of Cate Rira and comedian Dr. King'ori, followed by Tina Kaggia, who had taken a break from radio for nearly four years after leaving Classic 105.

Mariam Bishar and David Oyuke
Mariam Bishar and David Oyuke Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cate Rira unveils new venture months after quitting Nation FM (Photos)

Cate Rira has since started a podcast dubbed the 'POV Podcast' and runs a beauty studio as well.

Kaggia left the show in June 2022, and David Oyuke and Monique Bett took over as hosts before Mariam's addition.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili