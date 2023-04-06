'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Mariam Bishar, former host of 'Lit 360' and a panelist on 'The Trend', will now co-host the show with David Oyuke, who previously hosted alongside seasoned media personality Monique Bett.

The talented host has been a familiar face on the Kenyan media scene, having previously been part of the panel on the NTV show, 'The Trend' alongside Daddie Marto and Nick Kwach.

Bishar, a well-known media personality, expressed her excitement for her new challenge saying the new role is the best thing to happen to her.

"The Morning Fix is the best thing to happen to my mornings since I discovered avocado toast. I’m loving sharing vibes with our listeners and feeding off their energy," Bishar said.

As a former panelist on 'The Trend', Mariam is expected to bring a new perspective to show, which aims to provide listeners with news, current affairs, and entertainment. The show airs on weekdays from 6 a.m to 10 a.m and seeks to give listeners an informed start to their day.

Bishar's addition to the show is part of Nation FM's ongoing efforts to provide its listeners with the best possible content.

In recent years, Nation Media Group has made several changes to the morning show, including the addition of Cate Rira and comedian Dr. King'ori, followed by Tina Kaggia, who had taken a break from radio for nearly four years after leaving Classic 105.

Cate Rira has since started a podcast dubbed the 'POV Podcast' and runs a beauty studio as well.