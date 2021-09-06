Top KBC News Anchor Quits 2 Months after joining the Station

Celebrated Media Personality Fred Indimuli has reportedly parted ways with KBC, Just 2 months after joining the state Broadcaster.

According to Business Today, Indimuli tendered his resignation letter recently, and he is set to join KTN, as Ben Kitili’s replacement. Ben Kitili was poached by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

Fred Indimuli and Shiksha Arora Pulse Live Kenya

Before joining KBC, Indimuli used to work for K24. He was among the over 100 employees who were fired by Mediamax due to adverse effects of covid-19 on businesses back in 2020.

He has also worked with Citizen TV.

“It’s not that am going somewhere, it’s only that am presiding over my last edition on Day Break. A few things will change but I will communicate that. It’s been a pleasure hosting Day Break, the news review for the last 2 and half years and Thank you for always being such a lovely audience,” said Fred Indimuli while exiting Citizen TV in 2018.

Before joining Citizen, Indimuli worked as an Online news Editor at Radio Africa Group Ltd. He also worked as a TV and Radio editor at Kiss TV.

ece-auto-gen

On June 21, 2021, Indimuli was among veteran media personality who were hired by KBC during their much anticipated re-launch.

He was later paired with TV Girl Shiksha Arora for the Friday bulletin at the station, but his untimely exit will see Arora ride solo on #EasyFriday.

Seasoned Media Personalities who joined the State Broadcaster during the relaunch include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

Others on the list are Catherine Kasavuli who is regarded as the queen and princess of the TV, the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

KBC unveils list of Veteran news anchors ahead of their much anticipated re-launch Pulse Live Kenya

The relaunch paired the news anchors as follows; Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha, Tom Mboya and Purity Museo, Ahmed Juma Bhalo and Beatrice Gatonye Ngetich, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Shegu and Kamche Menza takes over the Sunday Bulletin Solo.

English bulletins