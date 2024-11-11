TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

TV47 founding Chief Executive Officer Eugene Anangwe has officially become a dual citizen, recently receiving Rwandan citizenship.

Anangwe, who was also the CEO of the shutdown Look Up TV shared a heartfelt message of loyalty and gratitude, highlighting his excitement to serve Rwanda with unwavering commitment.

Anangwe’s message of gratitude to Rwanda

In response to his new citizenship, Anangwe expressed his appreciation for Rwanda and its leadership, sharing a message in both Kinyarwanda.

"Rwanda nziza Gihugu cyacu, ngobyi iduhetse gahorane ishya. Berwa, sugira, singizwa iteka. Thank you Rwanda; here to serve you, protect you with my all! To my President HE. @paulkagame , I am truly honored 🙏. "

Pulse Live Kenya

“[Beautiful Rwanda, our country, cradle that carries us, may you always prosper. Be blessed, flourish, and be exalted forever. Thank you, Rwanda; I am here to serve you and protect you with all my might!” He also extended a tribute to President Paul Kagame, saying, To my President, His Excellency Paul Kagame, I am truly honoured.]" wrote Anangwe.

Reflecting his enthusiasm for the new chapter, Anangwe quoted a popular Kinyarwanda proverb, 'Ushonje uhishiwe,' meaning a person who is hungry is being reserved or saved for something good.

A great career in East African Media space

Anangwe’s career is defined by his pioneering influence across East Africa.

Currently, he serves as the Founder and CEO of East Africa Media Group in Rwanda, a position he has held since July 2022.

Alongside this role, he is the Country Manager for CNBC Africa in Rwanda, a role he took on in May 2022, focusing on expanding Rwanda’s role in international economic reporting.

Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya

Influential roles in Kenya’s media landscape

Before transitioning to Rwanda, Anangwe played a crucial role in Kenyan media.

He served as the founding CEO of Cape Media Ltd, where he assisted in the establishment of TV47 and Radio 47 from February 2019 to August 2020.

He later led KM Look UP Media Ltd, overseeing Look UP TV and Muthingi TV from August 2020 to May 2022.

Former Look UP TV Boss Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya