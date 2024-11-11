The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

Amos Robi

Currently, Anangwe serves as the Founder and CEO of East Africa Media Group

Kenyan-Rwandese journalist Eugene Anangwe
Kenyan-Rwandese journalist Eugene Anangwe
  • Eugene Anangwe has become a dual citizen of Rwanda and shared a message of loyalty and gratitude towards Rwanda and its leadership
  • He holds the position of Founder and CEO of East Africa Media Group in Rwanda and serves as the Country Manager for CNBC Africa in Rwanda
  • Anangwe played a significant role in Kenyan media, including founding CEO of Cape Media Ltd and later leading KM Look UP Media Ltd

Recommended articles

TV47 founding Chief Executive Officer Eugene Anangwe has officially become a dual citizen, recently receiving Rwandan citizenship.

Anangwe, who was also the CEO of the shutdown Look Up TV shared a heartfelt message of loyalty and gratitude, highlighting his excitement to serve Rwanda with unwavering commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to his new citizenship, Anangwe expressed his appreciation for Rwanda and its leadership, sharing a message in both Kinyarwanda.

"Rwanda nziza Gihugu cyacu, ngobyi iduhetse gahorane ishya. Berwa, sugira, singizwa iteka. Thank you Rwanda; here to serve you, protect you with my all! To my President HE. @paulkagame , I am truly honored 🙏. "

Kenyan-Rwandese journalist Eugene Anangwe
Kenyan-Rwandese journalist Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya

“[Beautiful Rwanda, our country, cradle that carries us, may you always prosper. Be blessed, flourish, and be exalted forever. Thank you, Rwanda; I am here to serve you and protect you with all my might!” He also extended a tribute to President Paul Kagame, saying, To my President, His Excellency Paul Kagame, I am truly honoured.]" wrote Anangwe.

Reflecting his enthusiasm for the new chapter, Anangwe quoted a popular Kinyarwanda proverb, 'Ushonje uhishiwe,' meaning a person who is hungry is being reserved or saved for something good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anangwe’s career is defined by his pioneering influence across East Africa.

Currently, he serves as the Founder and CEO of East Africa Media Group in Rwanda, a position he has held since July 2022.

Alongside this role, he is the Country Manager for CNBC Africa in Rwanda, a role he took on in May 2022, focusing on expanding Rwanda’s role in international economic reporting.

Eugene Anangwe
Eugene Anangwe Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

Before transitioning to Rwanda, Anangwe played a crucial role in Kenyan media.

He served as the founding CEO of Cape Media Ltd, where he assisted in the establishment of TV47 and Radio 47 from February 2019 to August 2020.

He later led KM Look UP Media Ltd, overseeing Look UP TV and Muthingi TV from August 2020 to May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Look UP TV Boss Eugene Anangwe
Former Look UP TV Boss Eugene Anangwe Former Look UP TV Boss Eugene Anangwe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

Anangwe’s journey is underpinned by a solid academic background. He graduated with First Class Honours in Communication and Mass Media from Mount Kenya University.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

Kenyan Lawyer Kevin Kachapin's Photo with First Daughter Charlene Ruto Goes Viral

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after hosting his mother

Kenyans poke fun at Khaligraph's mansion after hosting his mother

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

TV47 founding CEO pledges fresh loyalty following new citizenship grant

How Man Kush discovered he had Sh14 million in coins [Video]

How Man Kush discovered he had Sh14 million in coins [Video]

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

Eric Omondi honoured with Humanitarian of the Year Award

Eric Omondi honoured with Humanitarian of the Year Award

Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

Henry Desagu addresses his welfare & health amid concerns from fans [Video]

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

Kenyan rapper Juliani

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages