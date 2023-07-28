The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Mbaya abruptly hangs up on Milele FM after relationship inquiry

Tyler Mbaya firmly warned the presenter before disengaging the call

Kenyan actor Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha abruptly ended a phone call interview with Ankali Ray on Milele FM on July 27.

The incident occurred when Ankali delved into Tyler's personal life and questioned him about his relationship status with his baby mama, Georgina Njenga.

As the conversation began, Ankali expressed his excitement at finally reaching Tyler and engaging in a live interview.

However, before Ankali could even pose his first question, Tyler seemed agitated and warned him to refrain from meddling in other people's lives.

"Manze maisha ya watu achana nayo babaa. Baba, you need to stop this," Tyler snapped in response to Ankali's opening remarks.

Despite the warning, Ankali proceeded to ask about Tyler's relationship with Georgina Njenga, inquiring whether they were still together or had parted ways.

"Wewe na shemshem wetu Georgina mko pamoja ama mmeachana mzee mzima Baha? Tunataka kujua tu hiyo," Ankali questioned.

Tyler immediately hung up the phone, leaving Ankali talking to himself.

The public's curiosity regarding Tyler's relationship status with Georgina had been sparked earlier when Georgina herself disclosed the breakup on July 13.

She revealed that she had moved on and found a new man who now gives her the love and attention she deserves.

Social media posts from Georgina further fueled speculation about the alleged breakup with Tyler.

Tyler, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped about the matter since then, choosing not to address the situation publicly.

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga's love story began in 2020 when they met and eventually moved in together.

Despite the relationship's swift progression, their bond appeared strong initially. Georgina took the initiative to introduce Baha as her boyfriend to her family, indicating the seriousness of their commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple was admired for their genuine affection for each other, inspiring envy among many. Their joy was amplified when they welcomed their daughter, Astra Kamau.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
