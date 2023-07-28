Tyler Mbaya abruptly hangs up on Milele FM after relationship inquiry

The incident occurred when Ankali delved into Tyler's personal life and questioned him about his relationship status with his baby mama, Georgina Njenga.

Tyler warns Ankali Ray to keep off his life

As the conversation began, Ankali expressed his excitement at finally reaching Tyler and engaging in a live interview.

However, before Ankali could even pose his first question, Tyler seemed agitated and warned him to refrain from meddling in other people's lives.

"Manze maisha ya watu achana nayo babaa. Baba, you need to stop this," Tyler snapped in response to Ankali's opening remarks.

Despite the warning, Ankali proceeded to ask about Tyler's relationship with Georgina Njenga, inquiring whether they were still together or had parted ways.

"Wewe na shemshem wetu Georgina mko pamoja ama mmeachana mzee mzima Baha? Tunataka kujua tu hiyo," Ankali questioned.

Tyler immediately hung up the phone, leaving Ankali talking to himself.

Georgina & baha's break-up

The public's curiosity regarding Tyler's relationship status with Georgina had been sparked earlier when Georgina herself disclosed the breakup on July 13.

She revealed that she had moved on and found a new man who now gives her the love and attention she deserves.

Social media posts from Georgina further fueled speculation about the alleged breakup with Tyler.

Tyler, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped about the matter since then, choosing not to address the situation publicly.

Tyler & Georgina's love story

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga's love story began in 2020 when they met and eventually moved in together.

Despite the relationship's swift progression, their bond appeared strong initially. Georgina took the initiative to introduce Baha as her boyfriend to her family, indicating the seriousness of their commitment.

