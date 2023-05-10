Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

In a heartfelt conversation with Nairobi News on Tuesday, Mungai shared his journey of grief and healing, offering a glimpse into the profound impact his son had on his life and the challenges he faced in the aftermath of this devastating loss.

For a brief period of four weeks, Mungai experienced the immense joy of fatherhood. His newborn son brought happiness and meaning to his life, creating a bond that was destined to be treasured forever.

Sadly, fate had a different plan, and Mungai's son passed away in May 202, just one month after his birth. This profound loss taught Mungai the fragility of life and left an indelible mark on his soul.

“Dealing with loss for the second time, being an adult and understanding things was a lot easier, but I can say it’s one day at a time,” he said.

In the face of overwhelming grief, Mungai found solace in taking each day as it came. Recognizing the importance of allowing himself time to heal, he made the conscious decision to step away from social media and limit interactions with certain individuals.

By creating this space for himself, Mungai granted permission to grieve and gradually find the strength to move forward.

Mungai openly shared his struggles with these emotions, questioning whether there was anything more he could have done to save his son's life.

Mungai's experience with loss was not limited to the passing of his son. Having previously lost his mother, he understood the profound pain associated with bereavement.

However, he admitted that losing his mother was the hardest thing he had ever faced.

“I felt unlucky when I lost my mother. When my son died, I felt like a failure, or maybe I did not do enough to save his life,” he said.

He recognized the importance of taking things one day at a time, allowing himself to process his emotions and find healing in his own time.

To keep his son's memory alive, Mungai chose to get a tattoo as a permanent reminder of his love and the impact his son had on his life.