The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Lynet Okumu

Tyler Mbaya's younger brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya

Mungai Mbaya, the younger brother of former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya 'Baha', recently opened up about the tragic loss of his newborn son.

Recommended articles

In a heartfelt conversation with Nairobi News on Tuesday, Mungai shared his journey of grief and healing, offering a glimpse into the profound impact his son had on his life and the challenges he faced in the aftermath of this devastating loss.

For a brief period of four weeks, Mungai experienced the immense joy of fatherhood. His newborn son brought happiness and meaning to his life, creating a bond that was destined to be treasured forever.

Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Sadly, fate had a different plan, and Mungai's son passed away in May 202, just one month after his birth. This profound loss taught Mungai the fragility of life and left an indelible mark on his soul.

“Dealing with loss for the second time, being an adult and understanding things was a lot easier, but I can say it’s one day at a time,” he said.

In the face of overwhelming grief, Mungai found solace in taking each day as it came. Recognizing the importance of allowing himself time to heal, he made the conscious decision to step away from social media and limit interactions with certain individuals.

By creating this space for himself, Mungai granted permission to grieve and gradually find the strength to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya Pulse Live Kenya

Mungai openly shared his struggles with these emotions, questioning whether there was anything more he could have done to save his son's life.

Mungai's experience with loss was not limited to the passing of his son. Having previously lost his mother, he understood the profound pain associated with bereavement.

However, he admitted that losing his mother was the hardest thing he had ever faced.

“I felt unlucky when I lost my mother. When my son died, I felt like a failure, or maybe I did not do enough to save his life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya
Tyler Mbaya and his brother Mungai Mbaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

He recognized the importance of taking things one day at a time, allowing himself to process his emotions and find healing in his own time.

To keep his son's memory alive, Mungai chose to get a tattoo as a permanent reminder of his love and the impact his son had on his life.

Additionally, he revealed his plans to release a project on his son's birthday, May 28 as a tribute to his beloved child.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eddie Butita explains why he is taking his time in the dating world

Eddie Butita explains why he is taking his time in the dating world

Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Edgar Obare's biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Edgar Obare's biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

Maandy named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Maandy named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager