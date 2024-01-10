Nonini recounts incidents that led to the arrest & detention of his politician dad

In a discussion on the Iko Nini podcast on January 9, Nonini shared insights into his upbringing by a single mother and the intriguing story behind his father's absence.

Nonini - I was raised by a single mother

Nonini disclosed that he was raised by his mother as a single parent, as his father had gone missing during his childhood.

He recounted that while he had met his father briefly for a lunch or similar event, they had no significant relationship, and he was primarily raised by his mother.

"By the time I grew up, he was missing. I've met him once for lunch or something, but we don't have any relationship. So, I was raised by my mother," Nonini explained.

Recently, he approached his mother to share more about the family's history, revealing an unusual incident that occurred around his birth.

"Juzi ndio niliaapproach mather anipigie hii story. Alinipigia hii story because something weird happened," he said.

Nonini reveals his dad was arrested in 1982, & he never came back

Nonini narrated a peculiar incident involving his mother and father during the year of his birth, 1982.

He explained that his mother, who was driving at the time, had to pull over due to an urgent matter. Law enforcement stopped the car, arrested his father, and took him to jail, leaving his mother to drive herself home.

"So apparently, when I was born in 1992 mother alikuwa anadrive na buda mahali pale ngara. My mum was then 8 months pregnant with me.

"The police stopped the car, arrested my father and my mother had to drive herself home. Dad went to jail for like one year. But he never came back to look for us after he was out," Nonini revealed.

Nonini discloses his father was a politician

As a result, Nonini was born into a family where his father was absent from the beginning. Despite being known in political circles, his father did not seek them out after his release.

"He is a former politician. Even when I started music, people would tell me I'm not a street guy; my dad is a politician.

"But I was not raised on that side. For my elder sisters and brothers, they have a relationship, but for me, the ten-year gap meant I knew him differently," Nonini shared.

Impact of an absent father on Nonini's life

Nonini acknowledged the complexities of his family story, describing it as both a good and a bad thing.

He noted that he tends to overcompensate for the absence of a father figure in his relationship with his child.

"Personally, this story is both a good thing and a bad thing. I tend to overcompensate for time with my child. I overcompensate in relationships, telling him how much I value and envy him," Nonini reflected.

