Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

On her Instagram stories, she shared a raw reflection on her troubled family relationships and the trauma she has faced.

Vivianne began by speaking about the pain she endured during her divorce, noting the harsh reactions from her relatives.

"When I went through the divorce, my sister called me mentally sick," she revealed, highlighting the emotional weight of the criticism she received from those closest to her.

Her aunt, too, added to the pressure, "My aunt came to harass me in my own house."

This behaviour left Vivianne feeling unsupported and isolated during an already challenging time.

Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

Feeling unwelcome at home

The artist also shared her feelings of abandonment by her family when she tried to return home.

"When I attempted to come back home from the West, my mum asked, ‘Why should I?’" This response left Viviane questioning her place within the family and reinforced her sense of alienation.

The lack of empathy from those she expected to provide comfort during a difficult period only deepened her pain.

Confronting family trauma

In her post, Vivianne explored the deeper roots of the emotional scars she carries.

She acknowledged that the trauma she has experienced began long before her divorce, tracing it back to her upbringing.

"I realised the trauma I have started from my upbringing," she said, reflecting on the long-lasting effects of family struggles on her mental health.

Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

Vivianne pointed at generational curses within her bloodline, suggesting that the issues she faces are not isolated but part of a larger pattern.

She also spoke about the emotional coldness in her maternal family, saying, “The women on my mum’s side are numb and cold; my sister leading the pack.”

Vivianne takes defiant stand for personal empowerment

Despite the negativity she has faced, Vivianne is resolute in her commitment to break free from the cycle of suppression and fear.

She vowed to no longer be silenced by her family or their toxic behaviour. “I want them to know they can never silence or break me. I will speak up for myself and my children,” she declared.

Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

