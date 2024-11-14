The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

Amos Robi

According to the mother of one, after spending time abroad, her attempt to return to her family was met with resistance from her mother

Singer Vivianne
Singer Vivianne
  • She revealed the harsh reactions from her relatives during her divorce, feeling unsupported and isolated
  • Viviane shared her feelings of abandonment when she tried to return home, leading to a sense of alienation
  • She acknowledged that the trauma began long before her divorce, tracing it back to her upbringing and generational curses within her bloodline

Recommended articles

On her Instagram stories, she shared a raw reflection on her troubled family relationships and the trauma she has faced.

Vivianne began by speaking about the pain she endured during her divorce, noting the harsh reactions from her relatives.

"When I went through the divorce, my sister called me mentally sick," she revealed, highlighting the emotional weight of the criticism she received from those closest to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her aunt, too, added to the pressure, "My aunt came to harass me in my own house."

This behaviour left Vivianne feeling unsupported and isolated during an already challenging time.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivianne shuts down trolls over YY Comedian's alleged new relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist also shared her feelings of abandonment by her family when she tried to return home.

"When I attempted to come back home from the West, my mum asked, ‘Why should I?’" This response left Viviane questioning her place within the family and reinforced her sense of alienation.

The lack of empathy from those she expected to provide comfort during a difficult period only deepened her pain.

In her post, Vivianne explored the deeper roots of the emotional scars she carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged that the trauma she has experienced began long before her divorce, tracing it back to her upbringing.

"I realised the trauma I have started from my upbringing," she said, reflecting on the long-lasting effects of family struggles on her mental health.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Vivianne pointed at generational curses within her bloodline, suggesting that the issues she faces are not isolated but part of a larger pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also spoke about the emotional coldness in her maternal family, saying, “The women on my mum’s side are numb and cold; my sister leading the pack.”

Despite the negativity she has faced, Vivianne is resolute in her commitment to break free from the cycle of suppression and fear.

She vowed to no longer be silenced by her family or their toxic behaviour. “I want them to know they can never silence or break me. I will speak up for myself and my children,” she declared.

Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Her post concluded with a powerful statement of defiance, “Suppression, fear, harassment, self-centeredness ends here and now. Siwaogopi.”

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

Vivianne takes firm stand as she shares troubles family is putting her through

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

All she did was just be born - Jackie Matubia on Blessing rejecting their child

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

In photos: Meet Diana Marua's loyal nanny stepping into big promotion

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Don’t hold grudge against your ex: Jusper Murume’s touching farewell to Gatwiri

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Irene Nekesa breaks silence on leaving Diana Marua’s house

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Isaac Mwaura’s wife reflects on healing journey after 10-year endometriosis battle

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

Zuchu confirms breakup with Diamond months after Mama Dangote’s marriage standards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

A past image of Irene Nekesa with her boss Diana Marua

Has Diana Marua fired Irene Nekesa? Fans speculate after unfollow move

A screenshot images of TikToker Milly with her ex partner Zac 'daddy'

Come for my body - TikToker Milly’s closing message to Zac 'Daddy' leaves fans worried

Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral