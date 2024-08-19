Wakavinye details crucial role father-in-law played in her marriage

Celestine shared that Njugush is not exactly the romantic type and that their relationship blossomed in a rather unusual way.

Njugush & Celestine: A relationship that 'just happened'

When asked if Njugush had ever officially asked her to be his girlfriend, Celestine explained that their relationship didn’t start with a formal proposal or a grand romantic gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestine Ndinda with her husband comedian Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

Looking back, Celestine admitted that she sometimes wonders what initially drew her to Njugush, but she acknowledges that his humour played a significant role.

"Hata sijui, hadi mi hujiuliza hiyo swali sahi... But he was very funny tukiwa college. He had vibes," she said.

The two were very good friends in college, spending a lot of time together without any romantic intentions.

However, an unexpected discovery about their families led to a turning point in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

Celestine explains why she & Njugush had to confirm they were not related before getting into marriage

Celestine shared that during their time in college, they discovered that their parents shared the same names.

Both their fathers were named Bernard, and both their mothers were named Jane. This coincidence led them to question whether they could be related, prompting them to confirm they were not siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vibes zililock ikakuwa tu fiti until one day some questions came up. There's a day he told me his dad was called Bernard and I was like uko sure hujaona documents za wazazi wangu? Coz my dad is also called Bernard. Na mamako anaitwa nani, ati Jane... the same name as my mum's."

Celestine Ndinda with her husband comedian Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

To be sure, they both went home and returned with physical evidence to confirm they were not siblings.

Thankfully, they found out that despite their parents having the same names, they were not related.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestine reveales how her father-in-law pushed for her marriage

Celestine also revealed that Njugush never proposed to her in the traditional sense. Although Njugush posted a video where he appeared to propose to her, Celestine clarified that it was just a joke.

Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

In reality, their marriage came about due to a gentle push from Njugush’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hata hajawahi... London ilikuwa joke. Hata kuoana ilikam kama mzazi ako zile za I've seen this girl many times, what is your plan. Si akam home Christmas," she said.

According to Celestine, Njugush’s father was very supportive of their relationship and strongly encouraged them to get married.

As a pastor, Njugush’s father believed that if his son was going to be with a girl, it had to be in marriage.

Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

This push led to their eventual wedding, although even Celestine’s mother was surprised by how quickly things progressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush is not romantic - Celestine Ndinda

Celestine humorously revealed that Njugush is not the most creative when it comes to showing love and romance. While he excels in his work, romance is not his strong suit.

"Njugush si mcreative in terms of showing love... In terms of job ako sawa, lakini when it comes to love and romance hana. Lakini siku hizi anajaribu."

Despite this, Celestine acknowledged that Njugush is trying to improve in this area, and their relationship continues to grow.

Celestine Ndinda with her husband comedian Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Celestine's thoughts on marriage

Celestine admitted that the idea of marriage initially felt overwhelming. She shared that when these serious conversations about marriage are shared, it feels overwhelming.

"I feel like when these conversations happen inafanya inakuwa too serious. Ati will you be my wife? Wuehh, mimi bibi? Nafeel wife imekuja na uzito. Like what does a wife do?"

However, Celestine also mentioned that despite these initial fears, their relationship has remained strong.

Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT