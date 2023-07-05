The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wema Sepetu in tears as she reminisces about her past life [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Wema expresses remorse for the negative actions she committed in the past

Wema Sepetu
Wema Sepetu

Renowned Tanzanian actress, Wema, became emotional as she reminisced about her early days of fame in 2006.

Recommended articles

In a heartfelt video shared by Wasafi Media, Wema expressed her vulnerability, emphasizing that she, too, is a human being with a past that she can openly acknowledge.

Wema acknowledged that her controversial history might make it difficult for people to fully comprehend her.

Wema Sepetu
Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Truth about Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports

According to Wema, she expressed regret for the negative actions she had taken in the past, acknowledging that they had impacted both her supporters and those who admired her.

She admitted that at the time, she may not have fully realized the consequences of her actions.

However, she emphasized that she has now left those behaviors behind and has grown wiser from her past experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, actress Wema Sepetu wrote a poignant tribute to the late Steven Kanumba, commemorating eight years since his passing.

Within her tribute, Wema opened up about a difficult and personal topic, revealing that she had undergone two abortions when she was pregnant with the late actor's child.

She candidly shared that the first abortion was a mutual decision between herself and Kanumba.

However, the second abortion was carried out secretly without Kanumba's knowledge. Wema explained that she made the difficult choice to terminate the pregnancies because she believed she was still very young and not prepared to become a mother at that time.

Wema Sepetu
Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why I have never followed Diamond Platnumz – Wema Sepetu

In a heartfelt moment on her Instagram Live in February 2022, Wema Sepetu was visibly emotional as she addressed claims about her financial situation and being out of the limelight.

These claims, specifically regarding her not owning a vehicle, were allegedly made by Aristote Kagombe, a friend of Diamond Platnumz, adding fuel to the fire of public scrutiny.

Tears streaming down her face, Wema expressed her frustration and sadness, stating that she had never spoken ill of anyone or intentionally tried to harm anyone's reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn't the first time Wema had faced harsh criticism online. Back in 2020, she had to delete a video from her Instagram page due to body-shaming comments.

Trolls had targeted her appearance, claiming she was too skinny and insinuating that she had undergone plastic surgery to achieve her weight loss.

Wema Sepetu
Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya

In response to these rumors, Wema openly shared that her trip to India had been primarily for fertility treatment, seeking medical advice on how to increase her chances of conceiving.

As part of her treatment plan, she had been advised to manage her weight. Wema firmly denied any claims of undergoing cosmetic procedures for weight loss, emphasizing the personal and sensitive nature of her journey.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

VDJ Jones reveals sources of his money, quashes artist exploitation claims

VDJ Jones reveals sources of his money, quashes artist exploitation claims

Netizens react after 'Spider Man' was arrested outside primary school

Netizens react after 'Spider Man' was arrested outside primary school

Dr Ofweneke lists 3 unforgivable deal-breakers in friendship

Dr Ofweneke lists 3 unforgivable deal-breakers in friendship

TV journalist Sharon Barang'a finds new home days after leaving TV47

TV journalist Sharon Barang'a finds new home days after leaving TV47

Chameleone’s brother Humphrey Mayanja also hospitalized in the U.S.

Chameleone’s brother Humphrey Mayanja also hospitalized in the U.S.

Chameleone seeks help with Shs 370M bill after undergoing surgery in U.S.

Chameleone seeks help with Shs 370M bill after undergoing surgery in U.S.

MP Salasya fulfils promise to Stevo Simple Boy, reveals future plans for the rapper

MP Salasya fulfils promise to Stevo Simple Boy, reveals future plans for the rapper

Wema Sepetu in tears as she reminisces about her past life [Video]

Wema Sepetu in tears as she reminisces about her past life [Video]

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia shut down fall out rumors

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia shut down fall out rumors

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]