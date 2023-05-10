Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Contrary to previous speculations that the breakup was due to Wema's inability to conceive while Diamond desired a family, Wema revealed that it was actually Diamond's unfaithfulness that led to their separation.

Speaking to Haji Sunday Manara on his YouTube channel, Wema candidly shared her experiences of constantly being in the spotlight. She explained how their relationship was always in the public eye and how she got tired of constantly dealing with his cheating.

"I had had enough. I confronted the issues head-on, tackling those that needed to be addressed. But in the end, I decided to break up with Diamond. I even refused his gift of a car in front of others because I could no longer tolerate his repeated acts of betrayal," Wema stated.

Wema Sepetu and Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond's dating history with Wema Sepetu

Diamond and Wema shared a deep love, even going as far as engaging in a blood covenant to symbolize their commitment. Diamond even dedicated a song titled "Nawaza" to Wema, showcasing their affection.

However, Diamond's involvement with Zari Hassan, resulting in her pregnancy, became a turning point for Wema, leading her to call it quits.

Sadly, the pattern repeated itself as Diamond went on to cheat on Zari with Hamisa Mobetto, ultimately fathering a child with her as well. Zari eventually ended her relationship with Diamond due to his infidelity.

Wema Sepetu's current love life

Whozu and Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya

Presently, Wema finds herself in a blissful relationship with Whozu, and the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary together, marking a new chapter in her love life.

Whozu began pursuing Wema in 2019, and he had to be patient for three years before the two finally started dating in April 2022. He revealed in an interview that he was in another relationship when he began pursuing the actress.

He justified his actions by stating that he is just a man and therefore, human, implying that it's natural to be attracted to other people.

Whozu and Wema Sepetu Pulse Live Kenya