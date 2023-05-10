The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Amos Robi

Previous reports suggested that the split was due to Wema's inability to conceive when Diamond wanted a child

Diamond Platnumz and Wema Sepetu
Renowned Tanzanian personality Wema Sepetu has finally shed light on the true reason behind her breakup with bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz, marking the first time she has opened up about their highly publicized split.

Contrary to previous speculations that the breakup was due to Wema's inability to conceive while Diamond desired a family, Wema revealed that it was actually Diamond's unfaithfulness that led to their separation.

Speaking to Haji Sunday Manara on his YouTube channel, Wema candidly shared her experiences of constantly being in the spotlight. She explained how their relationship was always in the public eye and how she got tired of constantly dealing with his cheating.

"I had had enough. I confronted the issues head-on, tackling those that needed to be addressed. But in the end, I decided to break up with Diamond. I even refused his gift of a car in front of others because I could no longer tolerate his repeated acts of betrayal," Wema stated.

Wema Sepetu and Diamond Platnumz
READ: Wema Sepetu’s response to Diamond’s Women’s day message

Diamond and Wema shared a deep love, even going as far as engaging in a blood covenant to symbolize their commitment. Diamond even dedicated a song titled "Nawaza" to Wema, showcasing their affection.

However, Diamond's involvement with Zari Hassan, resulting in her pregnancy, became a turning point for Wema, leading her to call it quits.

Sadly, the pattern repeated itself as Diamond went on to cheat on Zari with Hamisa Mobetto, ultimately fathering a child with her as well. Zari eventually ended her relationship with Diamond due to his infidelity.

Whozu and Wema Sepetu
Presently, Wema finds herself in a blissful relationship with Whozu, and the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary together, marking a new chapter in her love life.

READ: Diamond finally comments on Wema Sepetu’s intimate video that landed her in trouble

Whozu began pursuing Wema in 2019, and he had to be patient for three years before the two finally started dating in April 2022. He revealed in an interview that he was in another relationship when he began pursuing the actress.

He justified his actions by stating that he is just a man and therefore, human, implying that it's natural to be attracted to other people.

Whozu and Wema Sepetu
Prior to getting together with Wema, Whozu dated and fathered a daughter with Cappuccino Tunda, a model who was rumoured to have dated Diamond Platnumz in 2018.

READ: Whozu explains why he hit on Wema Sepetu while in another relationship

Amos Robi
